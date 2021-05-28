‘UnearthU’ Aims to Improve Your Life in Seven Days

UnearthU is a collection of exercises, writing prompts, and daily meditations that aim to help you find healing within yourself. And maybe something more?. KARE is an AI that’s here to lead you on your inner journey, talking with you about your activities and helping you through the exercises it suggests. She’s supposed to be a force for positivity, giving you guidance on body image, increasing productivity, and improving your personal outlook in seven days. Which sounds great! Who has time to find personal enlightenment and peace these days. I have work to do. If I can find my best self over a week on my lunch break, that would just be super.