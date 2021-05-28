Cancel
LaLa Anthony Joined The Cast Of The Hulu Series: "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"

By Christian Burton
celebrityinsider.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been just revealed that Lala Anthony joined the cast of the Hulu series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga.' The Shade Room dropped more details about this. Deadline notes that 'the second season, which is currently in production, will pick up six months after the ending of the first season. Lala will be playing the role of Tracey Waples, who is described as "a young, vibrant Executive at Def Jam. She’s on the pulse of good music and boldly speaks her mind. After seeing Wu-Tang live she’s completely invested, but her plan for the group might not align with their own."'

