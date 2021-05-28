We’re Drawn To Mysteries in Fiction Because Life Itself Is a Mystery

Tom O’Malley is a pretty normal American high schooler. Readers get the sense that this story starts out in that not-so-long-ago past when the neighborhood boys would gather in the streets or any empty space to toss the football around until the streetlights came on. Tom’s no all-star on the field, but he plays for the fun of it and to spend time with his best friend, Mark. Mark is one year older than Tom, and as the time nears for Mark to graduate, Tom knows things are going to have to change: but he never could have expected the foundation-rocking tragedy that comes during his junior year. Now life for Tom has changed dramatically and he’s left to sort through the emotions that come with not only devastation, but also that added stressor of the unknown. Tom will be grappling with the deluge of feelings well beyond his teen years.