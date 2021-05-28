Thousands of fans will pack Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Friday starts three days of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 will be one of the biggest events in our area since Gov. Roy Cooper lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

Campgrounds at the speedway are nearly sold out with tens of thousands of people already there by Friday morning.

What a difference a year makes. Last May, the grandstands were empty and only essential crew members were allowed trackside.

But that will all change after Cooper lifted most COVID-19 restrictions.

In February, thousands of people received a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the track through a partnership with Atrium Health. Now, just a few months later, masks aren’t required, there’s no capacity limit and the speedway is expecting a sold-out crowd -- around 89,000 fans -- for the first time since 2019.

You can even get a vaccine at the speedway during the race -- with no appointment needed.

To eliminate touch points, the speedway is asking people to bring their items in a clear, plastic bag and tickets will be on fans’ phones.

Fans will also flood area businesses in the Concord area. Those businesses are hoping the race will help get them on the right track in recovering from the pandemic.

With thousands of people attending race weekend activities, the economic impact is expected to be north of $400 million -- revenue that many businesses missed out on when the speedway couldn’t allow fans in last year.

