WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 411,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended June 19, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims constituted a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week’s revised unemployment claims of 418,000. The claims were also higher than the Dow Jones’ estimate of 380,000, according to CNBC. Continuing claims, data of which lags a week, lowered to 3.39 million, which was a decrease of 144,000, according to the news outlet.