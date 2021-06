“I was so upset. The point of the show is they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move them," says Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston, in an interview with The Times of London. Instead of moving the trailers, Winston and his team decided to put tents around each trailer entrance to ensure the cast members wouldn't see each other before the taping. “We built tents around each of their doorways,” said Winston. “And I texted the six of them and said, ‘Look, I know you want to see each other but I’m begging you: please stay in your own dressing room until you’re called to the stage. I really want to catch that moment.’”