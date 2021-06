The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 update has rolled out to Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and all other supported platforms and matchmaking has now begun. This new season of content follows through with the recent Fortnite UFO teasers and revolves around a full on alien invasion on Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. The new Battle Pass features a variety of wacky and cool characters but of note is the addition of Rick (from the popular Rick and Morty cartoon series) and Superman (available in both his traditional red and blue outfit and the fan-favorite black style).