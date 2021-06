Royal baby names are among the most popular choices across the UK so far this year.The baby names ranking, compiled by experts at Baby Centre, places three royal boys’ names in the top 20, while a variation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name takes the top spot for baby girl names.The results have been based on names that have been registered by new parents on Baby Centre’s website throughout the year.In 2021, the name Lily rose by three places, claiming the number one spot for girls’ names. It comes shortly after Harry and Meghan announced the birth of...