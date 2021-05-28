Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Courrier: Mickelson's victory was as impressive as Brady's

By Chad Courrier ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 19 days ago

An interesting question popped up on Twitter late Sunday afternoon.

What’s more impressive? Tom Brady winning Super at age 43, or Phil Mickelson winning a major golf tournament less than a month from his 51st birthday?

It seems like a no-brainer, but it could be a surprisingly interesting debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu54T_0aERviNn00

The physical challenge of playing in the NFL is obvious, and there’s a reason why almost nobody, outside of kickers and punters, makes it to 43 before the skills erode, either from injury or time. Football is a team game, and no quarterback has been successful without 10 talented players around him, but it’s also true that without good quarterback play, you don’t win Super Bowls.

To Brady’s credit, he’s kept himself in great shape, which as most of us know, gets harder as you age. He’s also had the good fortune of playing in a system, behind good offensive lines, that has kept him pretty safe.

But in football, any hit could be the last, and he’s had to overcome some injuries to play 21 seasons and win seven Super Bowls. He doesn’t appear to be aging too quickly and plans to be back with Tampa Bay next season, with the goal of winning an eighth championship.

Certainly, Mickelson hasn’t faced the physical challenges of professional football, but the hurdles he’s overcome to be a major winner after turning 50 are significant. The younger players can generate such incredible club head speed, launching the golf ball high and long, and as anyone who swings the golf club has experienced, that power is tougher to find every season.

Mickelson ranks 48th on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 302.5 yards, a bit better than than Tour average of 295.5 yards, but well behind No. 1 Bryson DeChambeau at 322.5. DeChambeau, by the way, won’t be able to maintain that swing and hit the ball that far when he’s Mickelson’s age — in 23 years.

What has allowed Mickelson to play better as he gets older is his decision-making. In the final round of the PGA, he made a mistake on No. 13 by hitting his second shot into the water. However, he didn’t try to get everything back with one swing, as he might have in the past; he regained his composure, realizing he still held the lead, and got back to his business.

His short game has always been among the best, even if his putter has let him down on occasion.

Mickelson talked a couple of weeks ago about how hard it’s gotten to keep his focus on each shot for the four hours he’s on the course. That’s an issue with all older players, and Mickelson’s plan last week was to slow down and talk out each shot with his caddie, also his brother.

His pace of play wouldn’t have been welcomed on a weekend round with his buddies, but in that place and time, it was the right move. Another winning decision.

It’s most likely that Mickelson won’t win a seventh major championship, but he could. If you can win at 50, logic would follow that you can win at 51.

He’s learned to be more efficient and make fewer mistakes, more concerned about making the proper play instead of creating a highlight film.

It becomes as much mental as physical at this point for Mickelson, who deserves a lot of credit for his PGA victory. He didn’t have to dodge any blitzing linebacker or throw a football 30 yards, but his victory was just as impressive as Brady’s seventh Super Bowl championship.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
306
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#American Football#Super Bowls#The Pga Tour#Pga#Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Shares Hilarious Story About Tom Brady’s Dedication

Tom Brady’s work ethic is legendary. It seems like there are countless stories about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s seemingly endless dedication to his craft. Thanks to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, we now have a new one. Kingsbury, 41, is close to Brady in age and actually spent a year backing up TB12 in New England in 2003.
Golffoxbangor.com

Phil Mickelson Chugs Wine Out Of Wanamaker Trophy, Tom Brady Loves It!

Think Phil Mickelson is done celebrating his PGA Championship victory yet?!?. HELL NO … Lefty’s still going strong — he chugged some fancy wine out of his Wanamaker Trophy on Tuesday — all while Tom Brady egged him on!!!. Phil posted the fun footage on his Instagram account … showing...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Injury: Quarterback’s Knee Was ‘Nagging Nuisance’ All Season

Turns out, the knee injury Tom Brady was playing through during the 2021 postseason wasn’t anything new. In fact, he had been dealing with it all season. Brady, in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was dealing with a “nagging nuisance” of a knee, Bucs quarterback coach Clyde Christensen indicated Thursday.
Golfchatsports.com

Justin Thomas and John Rahm say Mickelson's PGA win not the norm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship was historic with Lefty becoming the oldest player to win a major championship, but for those who know him it was historic because of his performance off the tee. “He's plotting his way around the course. He's hitting every fairway,...
NFLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tom Brady’s Signed Rookie Card Fetches $3.1 Million at Auction

The New England Patriots rookie card signed by Tom Brady in 2000 has been auctioned off for $3.1 million, making it the most valuable football card ever sold on auction. The previous record was set two months ago when someone paid $2.25 million for another card from Brady’s rookie season. There were 32 bidders for the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s card sold by Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction which started bids at $750,000.
NFLPosted by
WDBO

Brady's Bucs focused on getting better, repeating as champs

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — There’s no room for complacency in Tom Brady’s world. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and the 43-year-old quarterback doesn’t want teammates taking anything for granted.
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady’s extra NFL Draft responsibility for Buccaneers

After leading the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady was consulted with personnel decisions such as Tampa Bay drafting a quarterback and which receivers he liked in the draft. Aaron Rodgers, your thoughts?. While the Packers’ superstar remains angry at the only franchise he has known as a player,...
NFLbucsnation.com

The Crow’s Nest: Brady’s rookie card, COVID, and the big trade

Joe remembers how much emphasis Bucco Bruce Arians placed on “beating the virus” when the Bucs convened for training camp last year — and how much his players were cautioned to be COVID-safe prior to camp. PR Roundtable: Which Bucs Player Has Most To Prove At Mini-Camp?. The PewterReport.com Roundtable...
NFLABC Action News

Brady and Bucs set to hit the field at this week's minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field starting Tuesday for a mandatory minicamp ahead of next month’s start to training camp and even though they return the entire starting roster from last year’s Super Bowl winner, there’s plenty of work to do ahead. While most of the...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Tom Brady's autographed rookie card sells for record $3.1 million

An autographed rookie card of NFL quarterback Tom Brady sold last week at auction for $3.1 million, topping a previous record of $2.25 million by a card of the same series in lesser condition. More than 30 people placed bids for the mint condition 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship card, according...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Brady's back at minicamp; Rodgers absent

Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go. The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory minicamps Tuesday. Rodgers expectedly skipped Green Bay's first session after missing the team's voluntary organized team activities. It remains...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Why Tom Brady’s knee injury could be a problem for NFL, Buccaneers

Tom Brady apparently spent a greater part of the 2020 NFL season dealing with a knee injury, but his recent comments on the malady could pose a problem for the Buccaneers and the NFL. In a press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Brady confirmed that he had been dealing with...
NFL247Sports

Tom Brady's message for Buccaneers teammates after Super Bowl win

In his first season away from the New England Patriots with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady did what he does best. Win a Super Bowl. Now entering year two with Tampa Bay, expectations are as high as ever. This season, Brady will be 44-years-old when he steps under center in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLallfans.co

Takeaways from Tom Brady’s Press Conference

This might come to you as a surprise after knowing the fact that he just won his seventh NFL Championship ring. In Fact, Tom Brady spent most part of last year season dealing with a knee injury. Fifteen weeks ago, Brady had a knee surgery that he knew all along was going to happen eventually.
NFLtheScore

Brady's 1st career TD football sells for over $400K at auction

It's not only Tom Brady's trading cards that are fetching high prices. The football the then-New England Patriots quarterback used to throw his first career touchdown pass on Oct. 14, 2001, was recently auctioned off by Lelands for $428,841.60, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. The auction started at $75,000 and heated up in the final two days, generating 33 total bids.
Golfdailymagazine.news

Is it finally Phil Mickelson's time to win a U.S. Open? No, it's not

SAN DIEGO - Full disclosure here: for the better part of three years, your scribe has used this space to end the watercooler debate regarding Phil Mickelson and the U.S. Open - not going to happen. Lefty's national championship sun set in 2019, when he tied for 52nd at Pebble...