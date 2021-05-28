Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch soccer association says goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19. The association said Friday that the Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free. Coach Frank de Boer is taking his squad to Portugal on Saturday for a training camp which includes a friendly against Scotland on June 2. The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign in Amsterdam on June 13 against Ukraine in the Group C game.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Dutch#Pre European#Group C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Jon Rahm Reveals Details of Ordeal With Positive COVID-19 Test

LA JOLLA, Calif. – It would be easy to root for Jon Rahm. As the 26-year-old Spaniard stood in front of the media Tuesday at the U.S. Open, Rahm was a sympathetic figure. He easily bared his soul about the experience of playing arguably the best round of his life in the third round of the Memorial Tournament and learning shortly after his final putt dropped that he was being withdrawn from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Public HealthWTHI

Cruise passengers test positive for Covid-19 in Italy

Two passengers on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair were traveling on the MSC Seaside cruise ship and disembarked with their families in Syracuse, Sicily, on Tuesday, MSC told CNN on Wednesday. The two passengers were asymptomatic. The cruise had previously docked in...
UEFAlatinamericanews.net

Euro 2020: Joao Cancelo tests COVID-19 positive

Budapest [Hungary], June 13 (ANI): Portugal National Football team has suffered an untimely blow with left-back Joao Cancelo withdrawing from Euro 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. Diogo Dalot has now been called up to the Portugal national squad for Euro 2020 as confirmed in an official statement. The Manchester...
UEFAbbcgossip.com

Mostovoy pulls out of Russia squad after positive Covid-19 test

The 23-year-old winger will miss the tournament after he was found to have contracted coronavirus. Andrey Mostovoy has had to withdraw from the Russia squad ahead of Euro 2020. The 23-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day before their tournament opener against Belgium. Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Evgeniev...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Paris Eternal tank Daan tests positive for COVID-19

Weeks after COVID-19 disrupted the Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch League season, another team is dealing with the fallout of its first positive case. Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, main tank for the Paris Eternal, announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He updated fans on Twitter, stating the pandemic “isn’t gone” and reminding them to be careful.
Soccerwhbl.com

Soccer-Copa America registers another 11 positive COVID-19 tests

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The number of COVID-19 cases recorded among people involved in the Copa America rose to 52 on Tuesday, an increase of 11 on two days previously, Brazil’s Health Ministry said. Two of the new cases were players or officials embedded with the competing teams, the ministry said.
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

Spain qualify for the European Championship Round of 16

The Spanish team are into the European Championship Round of 16 after beating Slovakia 5-0. Luis Enrique's side, with Eric García, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Pedri all starting, qualified as second in the group after Sweden's victory over Poland, and will face Croatia next. Both Eric García and Sergio...
MLSkptv.com

4 Portland Thorns FC players added to U.S. Women's National Team roster for Tokyo Olympics

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four players from the Portland Thorns FC will be joining the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the club announced Wednesday. The club says midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the roster. This will be the third trip to the Olympics for Sauerbrunn. She helped the U.S. win the gold medal at 2012 Olympics and played in all four matches for the USWNT at the 2016 Olympics.
Stanford, CAgostanford.com

Trio on USWNT Olympics Roster

NEW YORK – Three Stanford women's soccer alumna were named to the Olympics roster for the United States on Wednesday, with Tierna Davidson, Kelley O'Hara and Christen Press set to don the red, white and blue in Tokyo. This is O'Hara's third Olympics, while Press makes her second after also being an alternate for the games in 2012. Davidson's appearance is her first for Olympic competition.
FIFAFIFA.com

Maxi Rodriguez: My Mexico goal was a career highlight

15 years since the Argentinian’s wonder goal against Mexico at Germany 2006. It sent his country into the last eight and was voted Goal of the Tournament. FIFA.com spoke to Rodriguez about that strike and his other memorable moment with La Albiceleste. Compile a list of great Argentina goals at...
FIFA101espn.com

Here are the 18 US Olympic Women’s Soccer Team players heading to Tokyo

(NEW YORK) — The 2020 Summer Olympics are just around the corner and the U.S. Women’s National Team has selected the soccer players heading to Tokyo. Vlatko Andonovski, USWNT’s head coach, announced the names of the 18-player roster for this summer’s Olympic Games on Wednesday. The team includes 11 players who were on the U.S. roster for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and 17 players who were members of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Soccercapradio.org

U.S. Women's Soccer Squad In Tokyo Will Reunite Winning World Cup Team

At the World Cup in France two years ago, the U.S. Women's national team trounced the competition and came home with the trophy – all while demanding equal pay. The U.S. hopes to repeat that winning performance at the upcoming Olympic Games – and today, head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 18 players who are headed to Tokyo.
Sportschatsports.com

Dunn, Franch, Horan, Sauerbrunn named to the USWNT’s Olympic Roster

Crystal Dunn, Adrianna Franch, Lindsey Horan and Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 18-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Thorns have the most players of any club team represented on the USWNT roster. The roster was named on Good Morning America. The USWNT will travel...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Source: Aberdeen, Houston Dynamo complete $250,000 deal for Christian Ramirez

Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez is poised to be the next ‘Yank Abroad.’. Following on reporting done by ‘MLS Transfers’ and Will Forbes in recent weeks, ‘MLS Multiplex’ can confirm that Christian Ramirez is heading to Scotland’s Aberdeen. The source confirmed that Ramirez, currently under contract with the Houston Dynamo, is set to sign with the Scottish Premier League side and that the deal is completed.