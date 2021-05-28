Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch soccer association says goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19. The association said Friday that the Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free. Coach Frank de Boer is taking his squad to Portugal on Saturday for a training camp which includes a friendly against Scotland on June 2. The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign in Amsterdam on June 13 against Ukraine in the Group C game.www.wcn247.com