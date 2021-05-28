Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four players from the Portland Thorns FC will be joining the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the club announced Wednesday. The club says midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the roster. This will be the third trip to the Olympics for Sauerbrunn. She helped the U.S. win the gold medal at 2012 Olympics and played in all four matches for the USWNT at the 2016 Olympics.