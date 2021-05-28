Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Britt Baker Responds To Critics Of Her Wrestling While Being A Dentist

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Dr. Britt Baker DMD joined Busted Open Radio to promote AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV Sunday. Co-host Bully Ray asked Baker if she believed she was now the “face of AEW”, as he believes, and Baker does think that’s the case. “I do,” Baker answered. “Maybe not at first...

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Britt Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Dentist#Professions#Combat#Busted Open Radio#Lights Out#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Posts A Video With Britt Baker & The AEW Women’s Title

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole seems very happy about his girlfriend Britt Baker winning the AEW Women’s Championship. Cole took to Instagram earlier this week, posting a video of the two of them together with the AEW championship. In the video, Baker has the title over her shoulder as they are both smiling. As is the case with Instagram Stories, the videos are quickly removed but a fan was able to capture it and posted it to their own page.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Posts Fan Art Featuring Fantasy Match Against Deonna Purrazzo

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker took to Twitter today, posting a fan graphic featuring a fantasy match between her and Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo responded to the tweet, saying,. “CHAMP BESTIES”. Dr. Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing to capture the title.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Comments On The ‘Harsh’ Fan Criticism From Early In Her AEW Career

As seen during Sunday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to win the AEW Women’s Championship. During her post-show media scrum, Baker commented on the “harsh” reaction she received early in her career with AEW, and more. She said,. “Of course I have mixed...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Dr. Britt Baker Reveals The Gift She Received From McDonald’s, Screws Fans Over

New AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker revealed on Friday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that McDonald’s had rewarded her with a very special gift. McDonald’s sent Baker 1,500 Big-Mac coupons for her celebration of her AEW Women’s Championship victory over Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on Sunday. Baker...
WWEnodq.com

Mickie James comments on being “heartbroken” about the wrestling business

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and her future in the wrestling business.. “I have such a — I’m so nervous because I really — I don’t know what to do. I do know that I am personally working on something,” she stated. “I’m working on my own little project thing and we’ll see what happens there. Obviously I have Legacy supps and stuff and I’m taking appearances and bookings but I really — when I talked to you Tommy [Dreamer] and I was like I just — I don’t even know how I feel. I’m so heartbroken in a sense, you know? I’m not gonna cry. But I am, I’m a bit heartbroken in the business because it’s a bit disappointing. That’s all.“ (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 6/4: Young Bucks continue to thrive as heels, Britt Baker misses with first promo as champion, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Young Bucks vs. Pac & Penta El Zero Miedo – HIT. This Young Bucks gimmick is fantastic. They’ve defined who they are as ego driven materialistic heels who can have any style of match. They had another great one here against Pac & Penta El Zero Miedo. The Bucks won with a roll up after a distraction from Brandon Cutler. That type of finish is overdone, but it works here because the fans have been conditioned to seeing the Bucks have epic match-ups, so a distraction robs the fans of what they want. At the end, Eddie Kingston made the save despite his history with Pac and Penta. They have a mutual enemy in the Bucks after putting Jon Moxley out of action.
WWEPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Wrestling Champion Dentist Returning To Hometown For Steel City Con

All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be returning to her hometown for an event in Pittsburgh this weekend. Baker, a native of Punxsutawney and billed from Pittsburgh, announced she will be appearing at Steel City Con this weekend. The appearance comes weeks after the real...
WWEfighterfans.com

Darby Allin Talks Being ‘All Or Nothing’ In All Elite Wrestling

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. The former TNT Champion discussed a number of topics during the interview, including his daredevil style of pro wrestling. “I’m all in or nothing, for the most part” Darby Allin began on the podcast. “And I always made a...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Shaul Guerrero On Taking A Break From Wrestling, The Pressures Of Being A Guerrero

Shaul Guerrero says that the expectations of living up to the Guerrero legacy are a trigger for her mental health issues. Shaul Guerrero has, on several different occasions, tried her hand in the professional wrestling industry that her family has been a major part of for generations. From her time in WWE as Raquel Diaz to trying her hand at ring announcing during AEW’s Deadly Draw Tournament, the daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero has worn many hats in the industry.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Emotional Video After Quitting WWE Leaks

Brie Bella recently took to her Instagram to share a moment that has many feeling the love. The video that she posted features the one and only Daniel Bryan, in the first video of him since he quit WWE, showing off a longer hair look. The Rock WWE Return Paycheck Leaks.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (6/14): WWE RAW Review, Samoa Joe To NXT, TV Ratings

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer), and Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. Today’s episode is brought to you by Keeps. Stop hair loss today the easy way with Keeps, offering customized treatment plans with only FDA approved hair loss products for about $1 a day, from the comfort of your couch. To receive your first month of treatment for free, go to Keeps.com/INC. Keeps. Hair today. Hair tomorrow.
WWEnerdly.co.uk

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Review (Jun 11th 2021)

Welcome to this week’s AEW: Dynamite review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and there’s a f–kin’ fly in here! I’ll get that son of a bitch. Come here, you pecker-necked mother-f–ker. Damn! I missed that little asshole. I got you no…f–k! Son of a bitch! Come here you twirly slut. HAHAHAHAHA!!!! I got…damn! I hit that baby! Baby: WAAAAHHHHH!!!!!! Me: SMACK! Shut up you little son of a bitch! Papa’s workin’ right now. Come on. Come on and buzz on by you little c–k-sucker. Ah! There you are. Beat your ass with this big ol’ club! WAM! Gotcha you..uh oh. Gerald Ford: Hey! I’m Gerald Ford! Do you remember me? If you don’t…I carry an American Express card. Oh s–t! Me: The stupid man tripped! Now, to make my escape! GF: Hey! Get back here! I was trying to roll a joint! The Fly: BZZ BZZ BZZ BZZZZZ BZZ BZZZZ BZZ BZZZZ BZZ DYNAMITE BZZZZ BZZZ BZZZZZZ BZZ BZZZZZZ BZZ BZZZZZZ BZZ BZZ BZZ BZZZZZZ BZZ!
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Launching New Podcast; Will Cover 'Everything But Wrestling'

Yet another podcast has entered the wrestling space but this one will discuss everything but the squared circle. Cody Rhodes announced via his Community texting platform that he was starting a new podcast, called "Everything But Wrestling," discussing, as you can imagine, everything except for professional wrestling. EXCITED to announce...
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

Wardlow, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti part of 11-match AEW Dark lineup

This post was updated at 3 PM Eastern. Ahead of his MMA cage fight with Jake Hager this Friday on Dynamite, Wardlow will look for his second straight win of the week on Tuesday's AEW Dark. The Pinnacle member will face Chandler Hopkins after quickly dispatching Jason Hotch on Monday.
WWEamericasnewshub.com

WWE News | FOX Sports

WWE to hold talent tryouts during SummerSlam Week in Las Vegas WWE today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of Sum…. Full NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: WWE Now. 1 HOUR AGO •...