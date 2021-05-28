Talking points ahead of the Champions League final

The all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea contains some intriguing matchups and themes. It’s a meeting of two of the sharpest coaching minds in soccer in City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel seven years after they were first properly acquainted. Neither team is expected to field an out-and-out striker and both have relied heavily on strong defensive records in the Premier League and in their run to the European final. They each have young stars in Phil Foden and Mason Mount. The teams' contrasting ends to the pandemic-affected Premier League season could tilt the balance of the final either way.