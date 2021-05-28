Cancel
Soccer

Pirlo leaves Juventus after disappointing year in charge

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pirlo is leaving Juventus after only one season as coach following a fourth-place finish that ended the club’s run of nine straight Serie A titles. Juventus did not say whose decision it was to go but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old Pirlo was fired. Pirlo is a former Juventus player who had never coached at any level before being surprisingly appointed last year after Maurizio Sarri was fired. Juventus won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup under Pirlo but Inter Milan won the Serie A title. Pirlo’s replacement could be announced imminently. Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly signed a three-year deal at the club.

