Every year the LA Rams seem to out-sleuth 31 other NFL teams in the quest to find solid NFL talent in round three and beyond. Of course, there are good reasons for that. The Rams have to do so, as they have not had a first-round draft pick since 2016. And thanks to the challenges that come with too little free salary cap money to spend, the Rams have had to focus on the NFL Draft version of the dollar store.