5 tips for grilling the best hamburger

I have a confession. All my life I have loved grilled cheese but have always turned my nose up at tomato soup. Always. I remember my Grandma Deloris used to make tomato soup for my brother, Damon, all the time and put ice cubes in it to help cool it off and I would think it was just the most disgusting thing ever! Skip ahead years later and I actually love it! Ha! Who would have thought, right? Well, I am not sure if it was because I had not ever really given it a fair chance or just had not really had a delicious enough bowl. All I remember when I was little was that I thought it looked and smelled like a big bowl full of hot watery ketchup and I just could not even stomach the thought of putting it anywhere near my mouth! How awful is that? Well, after trying countless recipes for homemade tomato soup, I finally discovered one that was 3 ingredients, 2 really not counting the water and it is fabulous, but more on that later. Let me talk a minute about my new grilled cheese sandwich discovery! Did you know that you can actually make a grilled cheese better by coating both sides of it in more cheese before frying? Yes, it is true and yes, it is luxurious and fabulous. I am not saying to eat this every day of your life, but if you would I would not judge, I am just saying everyone needs to try this at least once!