At least five senior sales and trading professionals have recently left Credit Suisse in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to a source with knowledge of the moves. The most senior of the departures is Hong Kong-based Patricia Lau, a managing director and head of Hong Kong and Singapore equity derivatives sales. Lau held SFC licenses at Credit Suisse until late March. Sixteen-year CS veteran Ian Pooley, a Singapore-based director and fixed income COO, has also left, according to our source. We understand that Lau’s and Pooley’s exits pre-dated the Archegos Capital Management scandal, and that their roles have already been replaced.