Badminton World Federation freezes rankings for Tokyo Games

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — Former top-ranked badminton player Saina Nehwal will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Badminton World Federation froze the rankings and said there will be no more qualifying tournaments. Nehwal is from India. She failed to finish among the top 16 in the rankings. She could have improved her current ranking of 22nd but two major tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The qualifying period for badminton is set to officially end on June 15 but the game’s governing body said the current rankings will not change.