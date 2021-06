Tonight on Superman & Lois, fans finally learned what Morgan Edge's endgame is -- and it's something nobody saw coming. While Lois, Clark, Lana, and Chrissy work to figure out exactly what it is that he's doing with the people of Smallville, Superman finds himself with his powers compromised and squaring off with Edge himself, leading to a surprising revelation. What happens in the closing moments of the episode has the potential to not just alter the course of the rest of Superman & Lois's first season, but the history and future of the Arrowverse as a whole. So, buckle in. There's spoilers ahead.