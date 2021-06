“I’m not bothered,” Luis Enrique said, but he was bothered. He’d shown it out there, gesturing towards the south end of the Wanda Metropolitano where, at long, long last on Friday June 4, fans were back: all 14,743 of them. And he eventually showed it post-match, the Spain coach finally saying what he meant in the press room under the stand after their first pre-Euro 2020 friendly, a 0-0 draw vs. Portugal.