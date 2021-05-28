Cancel
Battleship diplomacy: Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China

Reuters
 19 days ago

By Bart Biesemans

CASCAIS, Portugal (Reuters) - The maiden voyage of a new British aircraft carrier will seek to show allies that post-Brexit Britain is ready to defend Western interests and eager to see China respect international rules, the vessel's commander said.

HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in NATO exercises in the Mediterranean this week, ahead of the eight-month voyage that will cross through the South China Sea in a signal to Beijing that sea lanes must remain open.

The carrier is "a hugely powerful statement," Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the ship's commanding officer and captain told Reuters on deck off the Portuguese coast as F-35B fighter jets took off around him.

"It shows that we are a global navy and wanting to be back out there," he said. "The aim for us is that this deployment will be part of a more persistent presence for the United Kingdom in that region," he added, referring to the Indo-Pacific that includes India and Australia.

Britain was the main battlefield ally of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan and, alongside France, the principal military power in the European Union. But its 2016 vote to leave the EU had raised questions about its global role.

Partly in response to those concerns, London announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War late last year and has been touting the clout of the carrier, built at a cost of more than 3 billion pounds ($4.26 billion).

HMS Queen Elizabeth will exercise with naval vessels from the United States, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, along the route, Moorhouse said on Thursday.

THREATS AND CHALLENGES

Britain, like China, now has two aircraft carriers, both countries dwarfed by the United States' 11. The new 65,000-tonne vessel carries eight British F-35Bs and 10 U.S. F-35s as well as 250 U.S. marines as part of its 1,700-strong crew.

It will lead two destroyers, two frigates, a submarine and two support ships on its journey of 26,000 nautical miles, joined by a U.S. destroyer and a frigate from the Dutch navy.

Asked about British efforts to step up influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power - a strategy also followed by the European Union and supported by NATO - Moorhouse said: "We want to uphold international norms ... our presence out there is absolutely key."

China claims 90% of the potentially energy-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of it.

The United States has long opposed China's expansive territorial claims there, sending warships regularly through the waterway to demonstrate freedom of navigation. About $3 trillion worth of trade passes through it each year.

In the Mediterranean, the British carrier group is part of NATO's biggest drills of the year, Steadfast Defender, that includes a maritime live exercise with around 5,000 forces and 18 ships.

"It sends a message of NATO's resolve," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said onboard the aircraft carrier.

"We face global threats and challenges, including the shifting balance of power with the rise of China," he said, adding that although China had the world's biggest navy, it was not considered an adversary by NATO.

($1 = 0.7045 pounds)

(Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

ChinaCenter for Strategic and International Studies

China’s Third Aircraft Carrier Takes Shape

Recent commercial satellite imagery reveals that China has made substantial progress in the construction of its third aircraft carrier, commonly known as the Type 003. The vessel is slated to become the largest surface combatant in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and significantly upgrade China’s naval capabilities. Work...
Politicstheaseanpost.com

China’s One-Way Diplomacy

The late George Shultz, United States (US) Secretary of the Treasury under President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan, was one of the finest public servants in recent American history. When I was the last British governor of Hong Kong, he once offered me wise advice...
PoliticsVoice of America

NATO's Stoltenberg, Britain's Johnson Support Action Against Belarus

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson each expressed support Wednesday for a strong response against Belarus for its actions in arresting an opposition journalist. Speaking at a joint news conference at the prime minister's residence, Stoltenberg said forcing the landing of a civilian aircraft and...
Economylowyinstitute.org

Economic diplomacy: Under the doona, Australian investors dump China

While Australian exporters were shocked by the pace and extent of China’s trade sanctions last year, it now appears that investors were more quietly making their own exit. Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) annual country data released last month shows that Australian cumulative investment in China fell more than $20 billion last year, led by foreign direct investment (FDI), which more than halved.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

How China's vaccine diplomacy brought bosom buddy Cambodia even closer

PHONM PENH (Reuters) - Almost one in every five Cambodians has already received a dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine, catapulting the country well past wealthier, bigger Southeast Asian neighbours. Like the doses, the success story is labelled ‘Made in China’. Already one of China’s closest allies, Cambodia kickstarted inoculations with a...
WorldTaipei Times

China’s vaccine diplomacy strengthens Cambodia ties

Almost one in five Cambodians has already received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, catapulting the nation past wealthier, bigger Southeast Asian neighbors. Like the doses, the success story is labeled “Made in China.”. Already one of China’s closest allies, Cambodia began inoculations with a bigger donation of vaccines from China...
India19fortyfive.com

India: The Next Aircraft Carrier Superpower?

A new aircraft carrier arms race is underway – and it doesn’t involve the United States or even a European power. Rather, India’s first domestically-build carrier, INS Vikrant, is nearing completion and could soon begin sea trials. This comes as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) currently has two carriers in service while a third is under construction, and other Asian nations are looking to also build flattops.
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Covid-19: Despite a surge in cases, Taiwan resists China’s vaccine diplomacy

Until recently Taiwan had averted a Covid-19 catastrophe and was held up as a model over its management of the health crisis. The “Taiwanese model” of early border closures, widespread use of masks and a draconian policy of tracking cases had borne fruit. In 2020, as countries around the world entered a cycle of lockdowns, the people of Taiwan were out in restaurants, shops and cultural venues.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO Carrier Strike Groups Train Together in Mediterranean War Games

NATO has announced that the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, their attached multinational carrier strike groups and additional warships and warplanes from other NATO nations have completed maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Code-named Gallic Strike, the exercise included fifteen ships and...
MilitaryWiredpr News

USS Reagan U.S. Navy aircraft carrier enters the South China Sea South China Sea News

Along with the ship came the USS Shiloh guided missile cruiser and the USS Halsey guided missile destroyer on their “regular mission.”. A group of aircraft carriers led by the USS Ronald Reagan have entered the South China Sea as part of their regular mission, the U.S. Navy said Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most of the waterways discussed.
Pharmaceuticalsgmfus.org

China Global Podcast: China’s Vaccine Diplomacy with Ivana Karásková

As the pandemic spread last year, the provision of life-saving supplies – PPE, ventilators, medicines, and eventually, vaccines -- quickly became intensely political. Pandemic response became not only a matter of life and death, but also of global reputation and influence. For China and Russia in particular, the distribution of supplies became a new front for flexing soft power. As early as April 2020, Xi Jinping made his plans known to treat China’s vaccines as global goods. And observers speculate that Beijing is using good will to mask a bigger geopolitical play: to press its interests on controversial issues like Taiwan and Huawei in exchange for desperately needed relief.
Worldforces.net

HMS Campania: From WW2 Escort Carrier To Festival Of Britain

HMS Campania was a Royal Navy escort aircraft carrier in service during the Second World War. Campania was intended to be a refrigerated cargo ship when her keel was laid down on 12 August 1941 in the Belfast dockyard of Harland & Wolff. While still in the stocks, she was...
Chinanewpaper24.com

China’s new envoy to Britain requires reset in relations amid Hong Kong, Xinjiang tensions – NEWPAPER24

China’s new envoy to Britain requires reset in relations amid Hong Kong, Xinjiang tensions. China’s new ambassador to Britain has referred to as for a reset in relations between the 2 nations, with ties strained over criticism of Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.In his first assertion since taking workplace on Monday, Zheng Zeguang mentioned China and Britain wanted to “sort out their variations correctly”.“Our two sides could deepen cooperation in commerce, finance, innovation, people-to-people exchanges and different fields, and step up coordination on international points resembling combating Covid-19,…
Foreign PolicyAustralian News

US, China decline Pakistan's 'Mango diplomacy'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): United States, China along with several other countries have declined to accept mangoes that Pakistan had dispatched to heads of over 32 countries as part of its "Mango diplomacy" initiative. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday dispatched boxes of the fruit but countries like US...
WorldFlight Global.com

F-35 Lightning begins trials aboard UK’s second aircraft carrier

The UK has performed the first landing of a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft aboard the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) second aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. Achieved on 9 June, the milestone formed part of ongoing sea trials being conducted off the south coast of England as the vessel is advanced towards achieving full operational capability.