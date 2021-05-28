Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Biden administration decides U.S. won't rejoin Open Skies treaty with Russia

By Don Johnson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDyyg_0aERtstP00
President Joe Biden, then vice president, shakes hands with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow on March 10, 2011. Putin and Biden are to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE.

May 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has decided it will not rejoin an arms control deal with Russia that allows unarmed flights over dozens of countries that participate in the deal.

The Department of State said the Open Skies Treaty has been "undermined by Russia's violations," an allegation that Russia has denied. In 2002, 30 nations began participating in the treaty.

The State Department said Thursday that Russia's behavior, including its recent actions with Ukraine, showed it was not "a partner committed to confidence-building."

"In concluding its review of the treaty, the United States therefore does not intend to seek to rejoin it, given Russia's failure to take any actions to return to compliance, the Department of State said on Thursday, according to BBC News.

The administration made the decision after announcing earlier this week that President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold a summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement that allowed surveillance flights over military bases in both countries. Russia is expected to withdraw from the pact sometime this year.

The Defense Department said in a statement in May 2020 that Russia has "increasingly used the treaty to support propaganda narratives in an attempt to justify Russian aggression against its neighbors and may use it for military targeting against the United States and our allies."

Moscow called the U.S. decision last year a deplorable development for European security which would undermine trust-building efforts.

The administration's decision means that the New Start treaty is the only major arms control agreement that remains in effect between both countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in February that the United States had signed a five-year extension of the New START arms control treaty with Russia. The New Start treaty limits deployments of strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems.

The original START Treaty was in force from 1994 to 2009, with an improved treaty signed and in effect beginning in 2010.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#U S#Open Skies#The Department Of State#The State Department#Bbc News#Russian#The Defense Department#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane has just landed on time in Geneva, Switzerland. Separately, Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin has arrived at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, where US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Putin will take place. Parmelin will greet Biden and Putin and take part in a photo...
Foreign PolicyNPR

U.S. Uses NATO Summit To Take A Tougher Stance On China

It was like the first day back at school, seeing all your old friends again. That is how U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson characterized President Joe Biden's first NATO meeting, at least according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their summit in Brussels yesterday, and Biden delivered one big message to NATO partners.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Biden-Putin meeting expected to differ from last U.S.-Russia summit

President Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face Wednesday for the first time since Mr. Biden took office. The leaders are expected to discuss cyberattacks, the conflict with Ukraine and prisoner swaps in the summit hosted by Switzerland. CBS News foreign affairs and State Department correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN AM to discuss the summit and how it is expected to differ from Putin's meeting with then-President Trump in Helsinki.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden participates in US-EU summit

Brother of detained American in Russia says he's "hopeful" Biden will be able to help release him. David Whelan, the brother of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia since 2018, said he is “hopeful” that US President Joe Biden's administration will be able to help release his sibling. “I...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Biden and Putin won't hold a joint press conference

(CNN) — When US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin gather for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva on Wednesday, it will come at a time that both leaders say is a low point for relations between their two countries. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, a joint press conference following the summit is likely not in the cards.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russia Conducts Largest Navy Exercise Since Cold War As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin Meet

The U.S. scrambled three F-22 stealth fighter jets from Hawaii on Sunday in an unscheduled flight that may have been in response to the presence of a Russian Navy exercise. The missile-armed F-22 Raptors were launched from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, according to Honolulu's Star Advertiser, as a Russian fleet carried out exercises in what Russian authorities say is the largest naval exercise since the Cold War.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Sen. Cotton blasts Biden, NATO over statement that goes soft on China

President Biden has not done enough to make America’s allies recognize the threat from China, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told Fox News Monday night. “Russia is a threat, [but] China is the threat to the United States and to the free world, and our European allies need to recognize that threat China poses,” Cotton told “The Ingraham Angle” hours after Biden took part in the NATO Summit in Brussels as he continues his European tour.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden blows up at news conference after Putin meeting

On the defensive and appearing on edge after ceding the public relations advantage to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their historic summit, President Biden lashed out at the American press at the end of a short, 33-minute briefing. Biden tried to wrap up his Q&A after fielding questions from just...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Zelenskiy to Biden: Give Us Clear 'Yes' or 'No' on Ukraine NATO Path

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he wants a clear "yes" or "no" from U.S. President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine a plan to join the NATO military alliance. In a joint interview with Reuters, the Associated Press and Agence France-Press, Zelenskiy said he received assurances that...