Martian atmosphere tussles with helicopter that lived to tell the tale of stressful flight

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
CNN — When the Ingenuity helicopter took off for its latest flight on the red planet, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

The small aircraft muscled through its sixth flight on May 22 and survived, despite some unplanned and very rough conditions in the Martian atmosphere.

An unexpected motion caused by an image-processing issue had disrupted the flight plan. Regardless of the set back, Ingenuity was able to get through the final 213 feet of its 705-foot journey. Scientists said that it will live to fly another day.

Here’s a recap of what happened:

The helicopter weighs four pounds and has already completed all five flights planned by its team on Earth. Ingenuity showed no signs of slowing down so its creators gave it some extra asks.

The flight was meant to be an aerial scouting mission, boasting the chopper’s ability to fly over new territory at speeds up to 9 miles per hour for 140 seconds. It was tasked with finding interesting features on Mars and touch down at a different airfield.

Ingenuity’s sixth flight was scheduled to begin with the copter rising to 33 feet off the ground and flying southwest for 492 feet. Once it reached this distance, Ingenuity would capture color images of an area of interest as the chopper flew south for 50 to 66 feet.

Once Ingenuity took these images, it was supposed to fly 164 feet to touch down at a new airfield, called Field C.

Data from the flight shows that the first minute of the flight went smoothly. Then, something went wrong and Ingenuity began to oscillate through the air, adjusting its velocity and tilting back and forth, according to Håvard Grip, Ingenuity’s chief pilot at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Researchers learned that the chopper suffered a glitch while delivering images from the navigation camera. Only one image was lost in the glitch, but that caused the rest of the images to be marked with incorrect timestamps.

The navigation system also suffered as part of the glitch and caused Ingenuity to spin.

Ingenuity lived up to its namesake, however, and survived this anomaly. It maintained flight and touched down within 16 feet (5 meters) of its predetermined landing spot.

“In a very real sense, Ingenuity muscled through the situation, and while the flight uncovered a timing vulnerability that will now have to be addressed, it also confirmed the robustness of the system in multiple ways,” Grip wrote.

“While we did not intentionally plan such a stressful flight, NASA now has flight data probing the outer reaches of the helicopter’s performance envelope. That data will be carefully analyzed in the time ahead, expanding our reservoir of knowledge about flying helicopters on Mars.”

