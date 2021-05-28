Ryan Giggs goes to trial in January accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Ryan Giggs will face trial in January accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

In a 15-minute hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday the date was fixed for proceedings to take place at the same court on January 24.

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.