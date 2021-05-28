Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Ryan Giggs goes to trial in January accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGUDR_0aERtk4p00

Ryan Giggs will face trial in January accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

In a 15-minute hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday the date was fixed for proceedings to take place at the same court on January 24.

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Manchester Crown Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Violent Crimesdailymagazine.news

Lima man pleads to reduced charges in assault on girlfriend

Jun. 14-LIMA - A Lima man facing the potential of more than two decades behind bars for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend accepted a deal from prosecutors Monday that caps his possible prison sentence to six years. Dontrell Youngblood, 26, of Lima, could receive an even lesser sentence - depending...
Willmar, MNdailymagazine.news

Willmar man accused of biting, punching and choking girlfriend

Jun. 10-WILLMAR - A Willmar man is facing domestic assault charges related to a May incident in which he is accused of biting and punching his girlfriend, according to court documents. Edgardo Ramon Benitez Nieves, 39, appeared Monday before Eighth Judicial District Judge David Mennis on one felony count of...
Hamilton, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Irby murder trial goes to the jury

MOUNT VERNON — A jury will begin to determine Monday whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock. Irby, 63, is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns on March 8, 2005. He’s been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.
Violent Crimesdailymagazine.news

Kila man accused of assaulting wife

Jun. 3-A Kila man was arrested and jailed after he allegedly threw his wife down and threatened her with a baseball bat during a Memorial Day weekend incident. Logan Jack Bench, 41, is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon, and two misdemeanors, including partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of a communication device.
Peabody, MARegister Citizen

Man accused of killing ex-wife found competent for trial

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A judge ruled that a man accused of beating his ex-wife to death in 2015 is competent to stand trial. Lawrence Superior Court Judge William Barrett decided on Friday that Joseph Buonanduci, 52, is able to participate in a trial, the Salem News reported. Buonanduci is...
Haverhill, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Deliberations begin in murder, assault trial

SALEM, Mass. — After four days of testimony, jurors in Hayden Delafuentes' first-degree murder case went behind closed doors to deliberate the fate of the 25-year-old Haverhill man. Closing arguments in the case were heard Monday morning with Judge Thomas Dreschler giving directions to jurors afterward. They were sent to...
Martins Ferry, OHTimes-Leader

Rape trial goes to second day

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Michael Runnion, 31, of Martins Ferry is on trial for two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree, occurring December 2018. Runnion was staying at a residence in Martins Ferry when the incidents with the three...
Oakland County, MIwhmi.com

Man Heads To Trial For Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Brother With Pickup

A man accused of using a pickup truck to hit his ex-girlfriend's brother in Highland Township has been bound over for trial in the case. 52-year-old Richard Eric Kalinowski of Holly was charged with a single count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the April 25th incident. Following a preliminary exam on Wednesday, he was bound over for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court on that charge, as well as a count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of Body Function.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
WUSA9

Suspended police officer convicted by jury of assault on his girlfriend

MARYLAND, USA — A suspended Prince George's County police officer is now facing a maximum of 70 years in jail after being convicted of assault on his girlfriend. Steven Davis, of Laurel, was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree assault, one count of handgun use in commission of a felony, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment for a domestic-related incident back in September 2019.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

IC man accused of trying to strangle former girlfriend

An Iowa City man faces charges that he tried to strangle his former live-in girlfriend. Iowa City Police were called to the Quarters on Highway 6 East at 11:30pm on May 30th after a woman reported that she believed her cousin was the victim of domestic violence. Investigators determined that 21-year-old Orobia Malungu of Benton Drive had been in a verbal altercation with the victim when she tried to leave the room. Malungu allegedly pulled the woman back, slammed her onto a bed and began strangling her. Police say he also bit her lip, causing injury. The woman was able to break away and call 9-1-1, leading to Malungu fleeing the scene.
Radcliff, KYNews Enterprise

Police: Man twice assaulted pregnant girlfriend

A Radcliff man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on two occasions over the last three weeks, including Thursday morning. Alexander Lee Brown, 26, is charged with a felony count of first-degree strangulation and two misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, minor injury for reported incidents May 22 and Thursday.