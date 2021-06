“The generosity of a deacon who spends himself without seeking the front lines smells of the Gospel and tells of the greatness of God's humility that takes the first step to meet even those who have turned their backs on Him.” This is how Pope Francis envisages the role of a permanent deacon among the People of God in the Church. He made the comment on Saturday during a meeting with some 500 people, including permanent deacons from his Diocese of Rome, along with their families.