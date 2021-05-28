Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mocksville, NC

Two West Coast companies team up to chill in the Triad

By Andy Warfield
Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A leading maker of cryotherapy chambers has partnered with a manufacturer of refrigeration equipment with a plant in Mocksville to expand East Coast operations for both West Coast companies.

www.bizjournals.com
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mocksville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Refrigeration#Cryotherapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesstheproducenews.com

Gold Coast Packing makes executive team changes

Changes are happening at Gold Coast Packing. The company has promoted two employees and added one member to its team. The business, which has been family owned and operated by long-time friends Ron Burk and Bob Espinola since its inception in 1978, will continue that way as Burk’s son Gary has just been promoted to chief operating officer.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS WEST COAST LEADERSHIP

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.
RestaurantsEater

The Central Coast’s Best Restaurant Team Comes to LA For Two Days in June

It’s expected to be a big Central Coast summer this year, as travelers begin to once again take to the roads in search of weekend getaways that feature lots of food and wine. From the new Bob’s Well Bread location to Coast Range restaurant and all that’s happening up in Paso Robles, the calmer, cooler region has been rather busy for months now. Next up is Bar Le Côte, a seafood-focused restaurant and bar by the Bell’s team out of Los Alamos.
Economyspeedsport.com

Huddleston & Regitz Elected To West Coast HoF Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame officials have named race track operator Tim Huddleston and Southern California financial advisory Jim Regitz to the organization’s Board of Directors. Their election increases the board’s current membership to 24. Ken Clapp, the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame...
PoliticsEureka Times-Standard

Conservation groups ready lawsuit against feds over West Coast fishers

From an Environmental Protection Information Center release:. Conservation groups filed a formal notice of their intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its denial of Endangered Species Act protection to the majority of fishers on the West Coast. Relatives of minks and otters, West Coast fishers once...
EconomyPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Top of the List: Largest Triad Women-Owned Businesses

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's 50 largest women-owned businesses, ranked by number of Triad employees. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online. Are you on The...
MusicPunknews.org

Covet (West Coast)

Instrumental band Covet announced a string of West Coast dates for this fall. Floral will also be joining this run of dates. Tickets are on sale now. Covet will be touring to support their latest release Technicolor.
DrinksGazette

Wine Guy: West Coast Chardonnay for warm weather meals

Scents and tastes of lemon and apple and sometimes peach, pear, nectarine, or apricot, and even topical fruits. A lush, often creamy texture that unfolds across the palate. Fresh, lingering impressions as the wine finishes. It’s no wonder chardonnay is the most popular white wine in America. And here are several examples why.