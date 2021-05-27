Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Chemical bonds in topological materials

By Jason F. Khoury
cell.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopological materials have captivated scientists for over a decade due to their unusual ability to have charge carriers behave like different particles in extended solids. The way that these carriers behave in topological materials allows for model systems that help us better understand fundamental physical phenomena. Although topological materials have...

www.cell.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Science#Chemical Space#Topological#Density Of States#Elsevier#Quantum Hall#Nonsymmorphic Symmetry#Ultrahigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Resonant high frequency topological Hall conductivity from skyrmions

We study the high frequency Hall conductivity in a two-dimensional (2D) model of conduction electrons coupled to a background magnetic skyrmion texture via an effective Hund's coupling term. For an ordered skyrmion crystal, a Kubo formula calculation using the basis of skyrmion crystal Chern bands reveals a resonant Hall response at a frequency set by the Hund's coupling: $\hbar\omega_{\rm res} \approx J_H$. A complementary real-space Kubo formula calculation for an isolated skyrmion in a box reveals a similar resonant Hall response. A linear relation between the area under the Hall resonant curve and the skyrmion density is discovered numerically and is further elucidated using a local approximation and a gradient expansion which is valid for smooth textures. We point out the issue of distinguishing this skyrmion contribution from a similar feature arising from spin-orbit interactions, as demonstrated in a model for Rashba spin-orbit coupled electrons in a collinear ferromagnet, which is analogous to the difficulty of unambiguously separating the d.c. topological Hall effect from the anomalous Hall effect. This resonant feature in the high frequency topological Hall effect is proposed to provide a useful local optical signature of skyrmions via probes such as scanning magneto-optical Kerr microscopy.
Physicsarxiv.org

Phase transitions in intrinsic magnetic topological insulator with high-frequency pumping

In this work, we investigate the topological phase transitions in an effective model for a topological thin film with high-frequency pumping. In particular, our results show that the circularly polarized light can break the time-reversal symmetry and induce the quantum anomalous Hall insulator (QAHI) phase. Meanwhile, the bulk magnetic moment can also break the time-reversal symmetry. Therefore, it shows rich phase diagram by tunning the intensity of the light and the thickness of the thin film. Using the parameters fitted by experimental data, we give the topological phase diagram of the Cr-doped Bi$_{2}$Se$_{3}$ thin film, showing that by modulating the strength of the polarized optical field in an experimentally accessible range, there are four different phases: the normal insulator phase, the time-reversal-symmetry-broken quantum spin Hall insulator phase, and two different QAHI phases with opposite Chern numbers. Comparing with the non-doped Bi$_{2}$Se$_{3}$, it is found that the interplay between the light and bulk magnetic moment separates the two different QAHI phases with opposite Chern numbers. The results show that an intrinsic magnetic topological insulator with high-frequency pumping is an ideal platform for further exploring various topological phenomena with a spontaneously broken time-reversal symmetry.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Enhanced topological superconductivity in spatially modulated planar Josephson junctions

We propose a semiconductor-superconductor hybrid device for realizing topological superconductivity and Majorana zero modes consisting of a planar Josephson junction structure with periodically modulated junction width. By performing a numerical analysis of the effective model describing the low-energy physics of the hybrid structure, we demonstrate that the modulation of the junction width results in a substantial enhancement of the topological gap and, consequently, of the robustness of the topological superconducting phase and associated Majorana zero modes. This enhancement is due to the formation of minibands with strongly renormalized effective parameters, including stronger spin-orbit coupling, generated by the effective periodic potential induced by the modulated structure. In addition to a larger topological gap, the proposed device supports a topological superconducting phase that covers a significant fraction of the parameter space, including the low Zeeman field regime, in the absence of a superconducting phase difference across the junction. Furthermore, the optimal regime for operating the device can be conveniently accessed by tuning the potential in the junction region using, for example, a top gate.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Topological Superconductivity in an s-wave Superconductor and Its Implication to Iron-based Superconductors

In the presence of both space and time reversal symmetries, an s-wave A1g superconducting state is usually topologically trivial. Here we demonstrate that an exception can take place in a type of nonsymmorphic lattice structures. We specify the demonstration in a system with a centrosymmetric space group P4/nmm, the symmetry group that governs iron-based superconductors, by showing the existence of a second-order topological state protected by a mirror symmetry. The topological superconductivity is featured by 2Z degenerate Dirac cones on the (1,0) edge, and Z pairs of Majorana modes at the intersection between the (1,1) and (1,-1) edges. The topological invariance and Fermi surface criterion for the topological state are provided. Moreover, we point out that the previously proposed s-wave state in iron-based superconductors, which features a sign-changed superconducting order parameter between two electron pockets, is such a topological state. Thus, these results not only open a new route to pursue topological superconductivity, but also establish a measurable quantity to settle one long-lasting debate on the pairing nature of iron-based superconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Nodal lines and boundary modes in topological Dirac semimetals with magnetism

Nodal-line semimetals with magnetic orders have been theoretically predicted and experimentally observed in only few compounds. We theoretically explore the electronic structure in bulk and boundary of such a magnetic nodal-line state by introducing magnetism in topological Dirac semimetal (TDSM). TDSMs, such as $\mathrm{Cd_3 As_2}$ and $\mathrm{Na_3 Bi}$, are characterized by a pair of spin-degenerate Dirac points protected by rotational symmetries of crystals. By introducing local magnetic moments coupled to the electron spins in the lattice model of TDSM, we show that the TDSM can turn into either a Weyl semimetal or a nodal-line semimetal, which is determined by the orbital dependence in the exchange coupling and the direction of magnetization formed by the magnetic moments. In this magnetic nodal-line semimetal state, we find zero modes with drumhead-like band structure at the boundary that are characterized by the topological number of $\mathbb{Z}$. Those zero modes are numerically demonstrated by introducing magnetic domain walls in the lattice model.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Augmenting Molecular Deep Generative Models with Topological Data Analysis Representations

Deep generative models have emerged as a powerful tool for learning informative molecular representations and designing novel molecules with desired properties, with applications in drug discovery and material design. Deep generative auto-encoders defined over molecular SMILES strings have been a popular choice for that purpose. However, capturing salient molecular properties like quantum-chemical energies remains challenging and requires sophisticated neural net models of molecular graphs or geometry-based information. As a simpler and more efficient alternative, we present a SMILES Variational Auto-Encoder (VAE) augmented with topological data analysis (TDA) representations of molecules, known as persistence images. Our experiments show that this TDA augmentation enables a SMILES VAE to capture the complex relation between 3D geometry and electronic properties, and allows generation of novel, diverse, and valid molecules with geometric features consistent with the training data, which exhibit a varying range of global electronic structural properties, such as a small HOMO-LUMO gap - a critical property for designing organic solar cells. We demonstrate that our TDA augmentation yields better success in downstream tasks compared to models trained without these representations and can assist in targeted molecule discovery.
Physicsarxiv.org

Doping-controlled surface conduction in topological insulators with warping effects

Based on a self-consistent $t$-matrix approximation, we explore the influence of magnetic and nonmagnetic doping on the surface electronic states and conductivity of topological insulators. We show that warping parameter has a crucial impact on the density of states and dc conductivity of the doped surfaces. As the warping strength is increased, the surface density of states at high energies is suppressed and the resonant states induced by impurities in the vicinity of the Dirac point gradually disappear. It is found that nonmagnetic impurities break electron-hole symmetry at low warping strength, while the symmetry remains unchanged when the surface is magnetically doped. Our findings reveal that surface conductivity can be controlled by tuning the doping, the direction of external magnetic field and that of impurity magnetic moments. Also, the surface conductivity features in topological insulators with warped energy dispersions are not significantly affected by the presence of impurities compared to that of materials with circular energy contour.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sharp Elements and the Scott Topology of Continuous Dcpos

Working constructively, we study continuous directed complete posets (dcpos) and the Scott topology. Our two primary novelties are a notion of intrinsic apartness and a notion of sharp elements. Being apart is a positive formulation of being unequal, similar to how inhabitedness is a positive formulation of nonemptiness. To exemplify sharpness, we note that a lower real is sharp if and only if it is located. Our first main result is that for a large class of continuous dcpos, the Bridges-Vîţǎ apartness topology and the Scott topology coincide. Although we cannot expect a tight or cotransitive apartness on nontrivial dcpos, we prove that the intrinsic apartness is both tight and cotransitive when restricted to the sharp elements of a continuous dcpo. These include the strongly maximal elements, as studied by Smyth and Heckmann. We develop the theory of strongly maximal elements highlighting its connection to sharpness and the Lawson topology. Finally, we illustrate the intrinsic apartness, sharpness and strong maximality by considering several natural examples of continuous dcpos: the Cantor and Baire domains, the partial Dedekind reals, the lower reals and finally, an embedding of Cantor space into an exponential of lifted sets.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Engineering exotic second-order topological semimetals by periodic driving

Second-order topological semimetals (SOTSMs) is featured with the presence of hinge Fermi arc. How to generate SOTSMs in different systems has attracted much attention. We here propose a scheme to create exotic SOTSMs by periodic driving. It is found that novel Dirac SOTSMs with a widely tunable number of nodes and hinge Fermi arcs, the adjacent nodes with same chirality, and the coexisting nodal points and nodal loops can be generated at ease by the periodic driving. When the time-reversal symmetry is broken, our scheme also permits us to realize an exotic hybrid-order Weyl semimetals with the coexisting hinge and surface Fermi arcs. The multiplicity of the zero- and $\pi/T$-mode Weyl points endows our system more colorful 2D sliced topological phases, which can be any combination of normal insulator, Chern insulator, and SOTI, than the static case. Enriching the family of topological semimetals, our scheme supplies a convenient way to artificially synthesize and control exotic topological phases by periodic driving.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Integrality, Duality and Finiteness in Combinatoric Topological Strings

A remarkable result at the intersection of number theory and group theory states that the order of a finite group $G$ (denoted $|G|$) is divisible by the dimension $d_R$ of any irreducible complex representation of $G$. We show that the integer ratios ${ |G|^2 / d_R^2 } $ are combinatorially constructible using finite algorithms which take as input the amplitudes of combinatoric topological strings ($G$-CTST) of finite groups based on 2D Dijkgraaf-Witten topological field theories ($G$-TQFT2). The ratios are also shown to be eigenvalues of handle creation operators in $G$-TQFT2/$G$-CTST. These strings have recently been discussed as toy models of wormholes and baby universes by Marolf and Maxfield, and Gardiner and Megas. Boundary amplitudes of the $G$-TQFT2/$G$-CTST provide algorithms for combinatoric constructions of normalized characters. Stringy S-duality for closed $G$-CTST gives a dual expansion generated by disconnected entangled surfaces. There are universal relations between $G$-TQFT2 amplitudes due to the finiteness of the number $K $ of conjugacy classes. These relations can be labelled by Young diagrams and are captured by null states in an inner product constructed by coupling the $G$-TQFT2 to a universal TQFT2 based on symmetric group algebras. We discuss the scenario of a 3D holographic dual for this coupled theory and the implications of the scenario for the factorization puzzle of 2D/3D holography raised by wormholes in 3D.
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Carbon Nanotube-Based Material Can Power Chemical Reactions by Scavenging Energy

MIT engineers have discovered a way to generate electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create an electric current simply by interacting with an organic solvent in which they’re floating. The particles are made from crushed carbon nanotubes (blue) coated with a Teflon-like polymer (green). Credit: Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT. Based on a figure courtesy of the researchers.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Material matters in superconducting qubits

The progress witnessed within the field of quantum computing has been enabled by the identification and understanding of interactions between the state of the quantum bit (qubit) and the materials within its environment. Beginning with an introduction of the parameters used to differentiate various quantum computing approaches, we discuss the evolution of the key components that comprise superconducting qubits, where the methods of fabrication can play as important a role as the composition in dictating the overall performance. We describe several mechanisms that are responsible for the relaxation or decoherence of superconducting qubits and the corresponding methods that can be utilized to characterize their influence. In particular, the effects of dielectric loss and its manifestation through the interaction with two-level systems (TLS) are discussed. We elaborate on the methods that are employed to quantify dielectric loss through the modeling of energy flowing through the surrounding dielectric materials, which can include contributions due to both intrinsic TLS and extrinsic aspects, such as those generated by processing. The resulting analyses provide insight into identifying the relative participation of specific sections of qubit designs and refinements in construction that can mitigate their impact on qubit quality factors. Additional prominent mechanisms that can lead to energy relaxation within qubits are presented along with experimental techniques which assess their importance. We close by highlighting areas of future research that should be addressed to help facilitating the successful scaling of superconducting quantum computing.
Sciencearxiv.org

Unified analysis of Topological Defects in 2D systems of Active and Passive disks

We provide a comprehensive quantitative analysis of localized and extended topological defects in the steady state of 2D passive and active repulsive Brownian disk systems. We show that, both in and out-of-equilibrium, the passage from the solid to the hexatic is driven by the unbinding of dislocations, in quantitative agreement with the KTHNY singularity. Instead, although disclinations dissociate as soon as the liquid phase appears, extended clusters of defects largely dominate below the solid-hexatic critical line. The latter percolate in the liquid phase very close to the hexatic-liquid transition, both for continuous and discontinuous transitions, in the homogeneous liquid regime. At critical percolation the clusters of defects are fractal with statistical and geometric properties that, within our numerical accuracy, are independent of the activity and compatible with the universality class of uncorrelated critical percolation. We also characterize the spatial organization of different kinds of point-like defects and we show that the disclinations are not free, but rather always very near more complex defect structures. At high activity, the bulk of the dense phase generated by Motility-Induced Phase Separation is characterized by a density of point-like defects, and statistics and morphology of defect clusters, set by the amount of activity and not the packing fraction. Hexatic domains within the dense phase are separated by grain-boundaries along which a finite network of topological defects resides, interrupted by gas bubbles in cavitation. The fractal dimension of this network diminishes for increasing activity. This structure is dynamic in the sense that the defect network allows for an unzipping mechanism that leaves free space for gas bubbles to appear, close, and even be released into the dilute phase.
Sciencearxiv.org

Higher cup products on hypercubic lattices: application to lattice models of topological phases

In this paper, we derive the explicit formula for higher cup products on hypercubic lattices, based on the recently developed geometrical interpretation in the simplicial case. We illustrate how this formalism can elucidate lattice constructions on hypercubic lattices for various models and deriving them from spacetime actions. In particular, we demonstrate explicitly that the (3+1)D SPT $S = \frac{1}{2} \int w_2^2 + w_1^4$ (where $w_1$ and $w_2$ are the first and second Stiefel-Whitney classes) is dual to the 3-fermion Walker-Wang model constructed on the cubic lattice by Burnell-Chen-Fidkowski-Vishwanath. Other examples include the double-semion model, and also the `fermionic' toric code in arbitrary dimensions on hypercubic lattices. In addition, we extend previous constructions of exact boson-fermion dualities and the Gu-Wen Grassmann Integral to arbitrary dimensions. Another result which may be of independent interest is a derivation of a cochain-level action for the generalized double-semion model, reproducing a recently derived action on the cohomology level.
ScienceNature.com

Conjugated topological interface-states in coupled ring resonators

The optical properties of topological photonics have attracted much interest recently because its potential applications for robust unidirectional transmission that are immune to scattering at disorder. However, researches on topological series coupled ring resonators (T-SCRR) have been much less discussed. The existence of topological interface-states (TIS) in the T-SCRR is described for the first time in this article. An approach has been developed to achieve this goal via the band structure of dielectric binary ring resonators and the Zak phase of each bandgap. It is found that an ultra-high-Q with complete transmission is obtained by the conjugated topological series coupled ring resonators due to the excitation of conjugated topological interface-states, which is different from those in conventional TIS. Furthermore, the problem of transmission decreases resulting from high-Q increases in the traditional photonic system is significantly improved by this approach. These findings could pave a novel path for developing advanced high-Q filters, optical sensors, switches, resonators, communications and quantum information processors.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Topology-changing broadband metamaterials enabled by closable nanotrenches

Metamaterials are artificially crafted composite materials whose optical functionalities come from patterns or microstructures on their surface. Unfortunately, the design and fabrication of these microstructures still require an extremely time-consuming process. A research team, led by Distinguished Professor Dai-Sik Kim in the Department of Physics at UNIST has introduced mechanically...
Physicsarxiv.org

Robust nonequilibrium edge currents with and without band topology

We study two-dimensional bosonic and fermionic lattice systems under nonequilibrium conditions corresponding to a sharp gradient of temperature imposed by two thermal baths. In particular, we consider a lattice model with broken time-reversal symmetry that exhibits both topologically trivial and nontrivial phases. Using a nonperturbative approach, we characterize the nonequilibrium current distribution in different parameter regimes. For both bosonic and fermionic systems weakly coupled to the reservoirs, we find chiral edge currents that are robust against defects on the boundary or in the bulk. This robustness not only originates from topological effects at zero temperature but, remarkably, also persists as a result of dissipative symmetries in regimes where band topology plays no role. Chirality of the edge currents implies that energy locally flows against the temperature gradient without any external work input. In the fermionic case, there is also a regime with topologically protected boundary currents, which nonetheless do not circulate around all system edges.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Topology of Quantum Gaussian States and Operations

Abstract: As is well-known in the context of topological insulators and superconductors, short-range-correlated fermionic pure Gaussian states with fundamental symmetries are systematically classified by the periodic table. We revisit this topic from a quantum-information-inspired operational perspective without referring to any Hamiltonians, and apply the formalism to bosonic Gaussian states as well as (both fermionic and bosonic) locality-preserving unitary Gaussian operations. We find that while bosonic Gaussian states are all trivial, there exist nontrivial bosonic Gaussian operations that cannot be continuously deformed into the identity under the locality and symmetry constraint. Moreover, we unveil unexpectedly complicated relations between fermionic Gaussian states and operations, pointing especially out that some of the former can be disentangled by the latter under the same symmetry constraint, while some cannot. In turn, we find that some topological operations are genuinely dynamical, in the sense that they cannot create any topological states from a trivial one, yet they are not connected to the identity. The notions of disentanglability and genuinely dynamical topology apply equally to generic interacting topological phases and quantum cellular automata.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.