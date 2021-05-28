WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

A Milwaukie woman was jailed for criminal trespass in the second-degree, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Rose and Southeast Cass following reports that the 48-year old was getting into cars and wandering around. The report said an officer contacted the suspect as she was trying to get into another car. She was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicant.