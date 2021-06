Happy Monday! As usual, we are kicking off the week with another DFS affair. This slate is a tantalizing one because all 13-games on the day are on the main slate. That’s right; we get to choose from every player today. Oddly, we may not want to do that for pitching. Even with 26 SPs, there are nowhere near enough trustworthy ones for cash games. Furthermore, the matchups don’t particularly favor anyone either. Coors Field will be in effect today, and the Slam Diego Padres will try and Gomber the slate. So, whether you’re playing cash or GPP. We have it all; good luck!