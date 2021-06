OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finally a little drier weather for Friday afternoon around the metro. Partial sunshine allowed temperatures to warm into the middle 80s. High humidity continues to stick around, pushing heat index readings into the low 90s. Unfortunately, our break from the rain doesn’t last all that long, with more scattered storms possible this evening. Between 7 and 10pm, we will likely see scattered thunderstorms move in from the west. While rain will not be as widespread as yesterday, some delays are still possible at the CWS. Rain should be moving out of the area by Midnight.