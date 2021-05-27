Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Effect of intersystem crossing rates and optical illumination on the polarization of nuclear spins close to nitrogen-vacancy centers

By H. Duarte, H. T. Dinani, V. Jacques,, J. R. Maze
APS physics
 22 days ago

Several efforts have been made to polarize the nearby nuclear environment of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers for quantum metrology and quantum information applications. Different methods showed different nuclear spin polarization efficiencies and rely on electronic spin polarization associated to the NV center, which in turn crucially depends on the intersystem crossing. Recently, the rates involved in the intersystem crossing have been measured leading to different transition rate models. Here, we consider the effect of these rates on several nuclear polarization methods based on the level anticrossing, and precession of the nuclear population while the electronic spin is in the.

journals.aps.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumination#Spin Polarization#Spins#Nv#American#Physics#Universidad#Universit De Montpellier#Cnrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistryarxiv.org

Two-Dimensional Bipolar Magnetic Semiconductor with High Curie Temperature and Electrically Controllable Spin Polarization Realized in Exfoliated Cr(pyrazine)$_2$ Monolayer

Exploring two-dimensional (2D) magnetic semiconductors with room temperature magnetic ordering and electrically controllable spin polarization is a highly desirable but challenging task for nanospintronics. Here, through first principles calculations, we propose to realize such a material by exfoliating the recently synthesized organometallic layered crystal Li$_{0.7}$[Cr(pyz)$_2$]Cl$_{0.7}$0.25$\cdot$(THF) (pyz = pyrazine, THF = tetrahydrofuran) [Science 370, 587 (2020)]. The feasibility of exfoliation is confirmed by the rather low exfoliation energy of 0.27 J/m$^2$, even smaller than that of graphite. In exfoliated Cr(pyz)$_2$ monolayer, each pyrazine ring grabs one electron from the Cr atom to become a radical anion, then a strong $d$-$p$ direct exchange magnetic interaction emerges between Cr cations and pyrazine radicals, resulting in room temperature ferrimagnetism with a Curie temperature of 342 K. Moreover, Cr(pyz)$_2$ monolayer is revealed to be an intrinsic bipolar magnetic semiconductor where electrical doping can induce half-metallic conduction with controllable spin-polarization direction.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers achieve synergetic effects between spin-orbit coupling and Stark effect

Each electron carries one negative elementary charge, whose collective motion generates electric currents that drive the operation of lights, transistors and all kinds of electronic devices. However, as being an elementary particle, electron also possesses an intrinsic angular momentum, i.e. spin of 1/2. It has been a tempting goal to manipulate electron spins for developing faster and more energy-efficient electronic devices since Datta and Das proposed the idea of spin field-effect transistor in the 1990s.
Sciencellnl.gov

Lawrence Livermore team looks at nuclear weapon effects for near-surface detonations

A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team has taken a closer look at how nuclear weapon blasts close to the Earth’s surface create complications in their effects and apparent yields. Attempts to correlate data from events with low heights of burst revealed a need to improve the theoretical treatment of strong blast waves rebounding from hard surfaces.
Sciencearxiv.org

Probing the rotational spin-Hall effect in higher order Gaussian beams

Spin-to-orbit conversion of light is a dynamical optical phenomenon in non-paraxial fields leading to various manifestations of the spin and orbital Hall effect. However, effects of spin-orbit interaction (SOI) have not been explored extensively for higher order Gaussian beams carrying no intrinsic orbital angular momentum. Indeed, the SOI effects on such structured beams can be directly visualized due to azimuthal rotation of their transverse intensity profiles - a phenomenon we call the rotational Hall effect. In this paper, we show that for an input circularly polarized (right/left) $HG_{10}$ mode, SOI leads to a significant azimuthal rotation of the transverse intensity distribution of both the orthogonal circularly polarized (left/right) component, and the transverse component of the longitudinal field intensity with respect to the input intensity profile. We validate our theoretical and numerically simulated results experimentally by tightly focusing a circularly polarized $HG_{10}$ beam in an optical tweezers configuration, and projecting out the opposite circular polarization component and the transverse component of the longitudinal field intensity at the output of the tweezers. We also measure the rotational shift as a function of the refractive index contrast in the path of the tightly focused light, and in general observe a proportional increase. The enhanced spin-orbit conversion in these cases may lead to interesting applications in inducing complex dynamics in optically trapped birefringent particles using higher order Gaussian beams with no intrinsic orbital angular momentum.
Sciencearxiv.org

Magnetic field effect on topological spin excitations in CrI$_3$

Lebing Chen, Jae-Ho Chung, Matthew B. Stone, Alexander I. Kolesnikov, Barry Winn, V. Ovidiu Garlea, Douglas L. Abernathy, Bin Gao, Mathias Augustin, Elton J. G. Santos, Pengcheng Dai. The search for topological spin excitations in recently discovered two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials is important because of their...
Sciencearxiv.org

Spin pumping and inverse spin Hall effect in CoFeB/C$_{60}$ bilayers

Purbasha Sharangi (1), Braj Bhusan Singh (1), Sagarika Nayak (1), Subhankar Bedanta (1,2) ((1) Laboratory for Nanomagnetism and Magnetic Materials (LNMM), School of Physical Sciences, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), HBNI, India (2) Center for Interdisciplinary Sciences (CIS), National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), HBNI, India)
Chemistryarxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.
ScienceAPS physics

Quantum Coarse Graining for Extreme Dimension Reduction in Modeling Stochastic Temporal Dynamics

Stochastic modeling of complex systems plays an essential, yet often computationally intensive, role across the quantitative sciences. Recent advances in quantum information processing have elucidated the potential for quantum simulators to exhibit memory advantages for such tasks. Heretofore, the focus has been on lossless memory compression, wherein the advantage is typically in terms of lessening the amount of information tracked by the model, while—arguably more practical—reductions in memory dimension are not always possible. Here, we address the case of lossy compression for quantum stochastic modeling of continuous-time processes, introducing a method for coarse graining in quantum state space that drastically reduces the requisite memory dimension for modeling temporal dynamics while retaining near-exact statistics. In contrast to classical coarse graining, this compression is not based on sacrificing temporal resolution and brings memory-efficient high-fidelity stochastic modeling within reach of present quantum technologies.
Physicsarxiv.org

Suppression of X-Ray-Induced Radiation Damage to Biomolecules in Aqueous Environments by Immediate Intermolecular Decay of Inner-Shell Vacancies

Andreas Hans, Philipp Schmidt, Catmarna Küstner-Wetekam, Florian Trinter, Sascha Deinert, Dana Bloß, Johannes H. Viehmann, Rebecca Schaf, Miriam Gerstel, Clara M. Saak, Jens Buck, Stephan Klumpp, Gregor Hartmann, Lorenz S. Cederbaum, Nikolai V. Kryzhevoi, André Knie. The predominant reason for the damaging power of high-energy radiation is multiple ionization of...
Sciencearxiv.org

Probing early-time longitudinal dynamics with the $Λ$ hyperon's spin polarization in relativistic heavy-ion collisions

We systematically study the hyperon global polarization's sensitivity to the collision systems' initial longitudinal flow velocity in hydrodynamic simulations. By explicitly imposing local energy-momentum conservation when mapping the initial collision geometry to macroscopic hydrodynamic fields, we study the evolution of systems' orbital angular momentum (OAM) and fluid vorticity. We find that a simultaneous description of the $\Lambda$ hyperons' global polarization and the slope of pion's directed flow can strongly constrain the size of longitudinal flow at the beginning of hydrodynamic evolution. We extract the size of the initial longitudinal flow and the fraction of orbital angular momentum in the produced QGP fluid as a function of collision energy with the STAR measurements in the RHIC Beam Energy Scan program. We find that there is about 100-200 $\hbar$ OAM that remains in the mid-rapidity fluid at the beginning of hydrodynamic evolution. We further exam the effects of different hydrodynamic gradients on the spin polarization of $\Lambda$ and $\bar{\Lambda}$. The gradients of $\mu_B/T$ can change the ordering between $\Lambda$'s and $\bar{\Lambda}$'s polarization.
ChemistryScience Now

Nitrogen reduction to ammonia at high efficiency and rates based on a phosphonium proton shuttle

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abg2371, this issue p. 1187; see also abi8329, p. 1149. Ammonia (NH3) is a globally important commodity for fertilizer production, but its synthesis by the Haber-Bosch process causes substantial emissions of carbon dioxide. Alternative, zero-carbon emission NH3 synthesis methods being explored include the promising electrochemical lithium-mediated nitrogen reduction reaction, which has nonetheless required sacrificial sources of protons. In this study, a phosphonium salt is introduced as a proton shuttle to help resolve this limitation. The salt also provides additional ionic conductivity, enabling high NH3 production rates of 53 ± 1 nanomoles per second per square centimeter at 69 ± 1% faradaic efficiency in 20-hour experiments under 0.5-bar hydrogen and 19.5-bar nitrogen. Continuous operation for more than 3 days is demonstrated.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

UNM researchers study polarization and spin dynamics in electron storage rings

A group of University of New Mexico researchers are working on two Department of Energy (DOE) research grants that investigate the dynamics of spin-polarized electron beams in existing and planned high energy storage rings. Research Professor Klaus Heinemann and Emeritus Professor Jim Ellison of UNM's Department of Mathematics and Statistics have been leading this six-year, $1.6 million project which is now in its second three-year cycle.
PhysicsAPS physics

Entanglement clustering for ground-stateable quantum many-body states

Despite their fundamental importance in dictating the quantum-mechanical properties of a system, ground states of many-body local quantum Hamiltonians form a set of measure zero in the many-body Hilbert space. Hence determining whether a given many-body quantum state is ground-stateable is a challenging task. Here we propose an unsupervised machine learning approach, dubbed Entanglement Clustering (“EntanCl”), to separate out ground-stateable wave functions from those that must be excited-state wave functions using entanglement structure information. EntanCl uses snapshots of an ensemble of swap operators as input and projects these high-dimensional data to two dimensions, preserving important topological features of the data associated with distinct entanglement structure using the uniform manifold approximation and projection. The projected data are then clustered using K-means clustering with.
PhysicsAPS physics

Entanglement dualities in supersymmetry

We derive a general relation between the bosonic and fermionic entanglement in the ground states of supersymmetric quadratic Hamiltonians. For this, we construct canonical identifications between bosonic and fermionic subsystems. Our derivation relies on a unified framework to describe both bosonic and fermionic Gaussian states in terms of so-called linear complex structures.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Active feedback cooling of a SiN membrane resonator by electrostatic actuation

Feedback-based control techniques are useful tools in precision measurements as they allow to actively shape the mechanical response of high quality factor oscillators used in force detection measurements. In this paper we implement a feedback technique on a high-stress low-loss SiN membrane resonator, exploiting the charges trapped on the dielectric membrane. A properly delayed feedback force (dissipative feedback) enables the narrowing of the thermomechanical displacement variance in a similar manner to the cooling of the normal mechanical mode down to an effective temperature Te f f . In the experiment here reported we started from room temperature and gradually increasing the feedback gain we were able to cool down the first normal mode of the resonator to a minimum temperature of about 124mK. This limit is imposed by our experimental set-up and in particular by the the injection of the read-out noise into the feedback. We discuss the implementation details and possible improvements to the technique.
PhysicsNature.com

Chiral high-harmonic generation and spectroscopy on solid surfaces using polarization-tailored strong fields

Strong-field methods in solids enable new strategies for ultrafast nonlinear spectroscopy and provide all-optical insights into the electronic properties of condensed matter in reciprocal and real space. Additionally, solid-state media offers unprecedented possibilities to control high-harmonic generation using modified targets or tailored excitation fields. Here we merge these important points and demonstrate circularly-polarized high-harmonic generation with polarization-matched excitation fields for spectroscopy of chiral electronic properties at surfaces. The sensitivity of our approach is demonstrated for structural helicity and termination-mediated ferromagnetic order at the surface of silicon-dioxide and magnesium oxide, respectively. Circularly polarized radiation emanating from a solid sample now allows to add basic symmetry properties as chirality to the arsenal of strong-field spectroscopy in solids. Together with its inherent temporal (femtosecond) resolution and non-resonant broadband spectrum, the polarization control of high harmonics from condensed matter can illuminate ultrafast and strong field dynamics of surfaces, buried layers or thin films.
ChemistryScience Daily

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

Source: ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Researchers now describe the induction of such interactions in a layered material tantalum-sulfide by addition of iron atoms, and tuning by insertion of protons. FULL...
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum Gravity Microstates from Fredholm Determinants

A large class of two dimensional quantum gravity theories of Jackiw-Teitelboim form have a description in terms of random matrix models. Such models, treated fully non-perturbatively, can give an explicit and tractable description of the underlying ``microstate'' degrees of freedom. They play a prominent role in regimes where the smooth geometrical picture of the physics is inadequate. This is shown using a natural tool for extracting the detailed microstate physics, a Fredholm determinant ${\rm det}(\mathbf{1}{-}\mathbf{ K})$. Its associated kernel $K(E,E^\prime)$ can be defined explicitly for a wide variety of JT gravity theories. To illustrate the methods, the statistics of the first several energy levels of a non-perturbative definition of JT gravity are constructed explicitly using numerical methods, and the full quenched free energy $F_Q(T)$ of the system is computed for the first time. These results are also of relevance to quantum properties of black holes in higher dimensions.
AstronomyAPS Physics

Pulsar Halo Hints at Slow Diffusion of Cosmic Rays

Observations made by the LHAASO gamma-ray observatory show huge differences in the rate at which charged particles propagate through the Milky Way. Our Galaxy is a turbulent place for cosmic rays. Rather than zipping directly from their origin to wherever they finally deposit their energy, these charged particles—a mix of atomic nuclei, electrons, and positrons—are buffeted by interstellar magnetic fields. The effect of this turbulence on the cosmic-ray diffusion rate has previously been estimated by analyzing the gamma-ray “halos” detected around two pulsars. Now, the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) in China has spotted such a halo around a third pulsar [1]. An analysis of this halo’s properties suggests that cosmic rays propagate particularly slowly near these stellar remnants.