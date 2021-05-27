Effect of intersystem crossing rates and optical illumination on the polarization of nuclear spins close to nitrogen-vacancy centers
Several efforts have been made to polarize the nearby nuclear environment of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers for quantum metrology and quantum information applications. Different methods showed different nuclear spin polarization efficiencies and rely on electronic spin polarization associated to the NV center, which in turn crucially depends on the intersystem crossing. Recently, the rates involved in the intersystem crossing have been measured leading to different transition rate models. Here, we consider the effect of these rates on several nuclear polarization methods based on the level anticrossing, and precession of the nuclear population while the electronic spin is in the.journals.aps.org