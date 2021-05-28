Cleveland Browns: 5 best remaining free agent fits ahead of 2021 camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. This team fears no one. 2021 is the season they take the step from “We think we can win” to “We expect to win.” Exciting times, gang. … I am fully aware that it’s only OTAs, not a huge deal, and basically a bunch of guys doing positional drills in helmets and shorts, but Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams both being at least healthy enough to get out on the field and do some running around, is pretty damn grin-inducing. … Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Marvin Wilson, Damion Square, Sheldon Day, Malik McDowell seems like more than enough talented fellas to find 5 iDL who can rotate in effectively, doesn’t it? Especially when considering that Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, and possibly one or two of the other Edge guys will rotate in there in NASCAR and other packages? Yessir, fun is going to ensue on the Cleveland Browns defensive line this season. … ”Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you." -- Satchel Paige. … The amount of time, energy, and anger that people put into reacting to and arguing about random “Top 100 players in the NFL” lists IN JUNE is staggering. It’s one of many, many things where I go full Hoofa King. … It seems like a long shot on paper, but I will be very interested to see how WR Derrick Willies looks in camp this summer. Big, strong, fast dude with great hands, who flashed a bit before his injury. … One of the most powerful things you can say, which shows an incredible amount of inner strength, is “I don’t know.” … Andy Capp’s Hot Fries >>> Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and I will hear no debate on the matter. … I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I am absolutely giddy with anticipation to watch a pissed-off, fired-up OBJ in this offense. The guy has something to prove, and that’s dangerous for opposing secondaries. … I just want to tell you both: good luck. We’re all counting on you. … Going out on a limb here, and saying that even with the acknowledgment of every single piece of salary cap/running back data there is, Andrew Berry will find a way to keep Nick Chubb for a few more years.…