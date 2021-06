If you're a BMW nerd, you probably know about 'Project Rockstar', the Bavarian automaker's upcoming X8 super SUV. So far, we've learned very little about the car, but its camouflaged body suggests that it could be quite hideous. We know very well that BMW doesn't care about pleasing the internet when it comes to styling, and we also know that Munich may be forgiven if the end product goes like stink, even if it looks like the cause of said stink. Back in April, we heard about a new trademark filing for 'XM'. Assuming that the X8 M is indeed the XM, then this will be BMW M's first standalone model since the original M1. Whatever the truth is, we don't have long to wait to learn all.