MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 3:10 p.m. officers responded to the report of a man attacking someone in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens. The report said when officers contacted 30-year old Michael Ramirez, he was very uncooperative and was allegedly under the influence of a stimulant. The man continued to be uncooperative and was eventually taken into custody with the use of pepper spray.