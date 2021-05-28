Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

kqennewsradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 3:10 p.m. officers responded to the report of a man attacking someone in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens. The report said when officers contacted 30-year old Michael Ramirez, he was very uncooperative and was allegedly under the influence of a stimulant. The man continued to be uncooperative and was eventually taken into custody with the use of pepper spray.

kqennewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseburg Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Manchin keeps Democrats guessing on sweeping election bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is keeping his colleagues guessing on whether he will back a sweeping election bill during a high-profile vote next week. Democrats are expected to hold a key test vote next week on S. 1, titled the For the People Act. The debate will spotlight a simmering months-long fight over voting rights. The measure is guaranteed to run headlong into a filibuster, but Democrats are hoping to at least put up a unified front and keep the focus on GOP opposition — not their own divisions.