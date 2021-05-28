Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ('Vaso') (OTC PINK:VASO) today reported that the Company has received notice from the Small Business Administration ('SBA') that the loan it received from a lending institute in April 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') of the CARES Act, approximately $3.6 million, together with all accrued interest, has been forgiven in full. The Company will account for this forgiveness of loan principal and interest as other income in its quarterly financial report for the three months ending June 30, 2021.