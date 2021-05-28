Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Total SF Book Club's next book is a love letter (and farewell) to San Francisco

By Peter Hartlaub
San Francisco Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Heather Knight and I were dreaming up the Total SF Book Club, we talked about all the local authors we’d love to work with and spotlight. It seems as if more than half of that wish list has contributed to our summer 2021 book selection, “The End of the Golden Gate,” a collection of 25 essays written by Bay Area authors past and present exploring their decision to stay in S.F. or leave the city.

