Westwood Police logs, May 17-24

Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, May 21, a 40-year-old man attempted to cross Clapboardtree Street near Washington Street by stepping in front of moving traffic while not within a crosswalk. Traffic on one side of the road was able to stop and avoid hitting him, but preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction did not see the jaywalker and stuck him. As of now, speed or distracted driving do not seem to be a factor.