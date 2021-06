American Fork Fire/Rescue 96 N. Center St. American Fork, Utah 84003 Fire Chief Aaron Brems. The 2021 wildfire season is in full swing! With drought conditions and hot, dry forecasts; a brief memo regarding fire protection and “defensible space” around homes located in wildland urban interface areas seems appropriate. The concept of defensible space is one of many valuable tools utilized to protect buildings or structures from fire spread and potential destruction of wildfire. Defensible Space is specifically defined and required in both the International and Utah Wildland Urban Interface Codes.