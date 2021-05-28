Cancel
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. Information from RPD said at 6:15 p.m. three separate witnesses called in to report that a man was jumping in front of vehicles and running in and out of the roadway near the corning of Northeast Diamond Like Boulevard and Northeast Patterson. An officer saw the man walking east in the west bound lanes of the road. The suspect was found to be in possession of a concealed weapon. 36-year old Nathan Stookey was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and for a parole violation.

