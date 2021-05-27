Cancel
189 YA Romances to Dive into This Summer

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow along with our Summer of Love reading challenge! Let’s help you check off some BINGO spots. 18 Contemporary Romances That You Need to Read ASAP. Whether you’re a fan of the contemporary romance genre or not, here are 18 absolute must-read books!. 9 Historical Fiction Romances. Now, let’s travel...

8 Crime Novels With a Dash of Romance

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Noir Adventure & Romance

You determine your own story. Exciting adventures full of action, suspense, drama, and romance await you. Become the hero to your own story as you meet fun quirky characters and solve delightful puzzles in unique worlds. *Edge Case Machina* A new cyber-adventure where a mysterious murder kicks off a chain of events that puts your name and your job on the line. Work with your team of professional investigators to catch the culprit, and uncover who you can and can't trust if you don't want to become part of the machine. MAKE AN IMPACT Choices and decisions to help (or hinder) your companions. INVESTIGATION AND DRAMA Uncover secrets and navigate your relationships. INTERACTIVE PUZZLES Use logic and intuition to help solve puzzles and mysteries. VISUAL NOVEL AND ADVENTURE Two fun and casual genres in one place. Key Features: - Investigative narrative - Fun Puzzles - Premium Art - Exclusive Side Stories - Romance - and more.
Must-Read YA Books that Came Out in May 2021

Taking place over the course of one night, two best friends, Kat and Stevie, are in for a hilarious adventure when they get lost in NYC. Both will get a wake-up call about their friendship, their choices…and finally discover what they really want for their future. That is, assuming they can make it to Grand Central before the clock strikes midnight.
From Zombies to Modern Love Stories, These Are the Best YA Books of June

June's crop of must-read YA books are full of action, romance, and magic. From stories about witches embracing their powers to a young man owning his truth and setting out on a journey to find love, the one thing all of these incredible books have in common is that they center on young adults who are coming into their own — no matter the cost. Whether that means confronting grief head on, thwarting a zombie apocalypse, or convincing your fake girlfriend that you're perfect for each other, the path is never easy, but in these coming-of-age tales, confronting your fears is always worth it. These 12 new releases represent the very best of the YA genre, and they all deserve a place on your TBR this month — even if it is already overflowing.
YA Readers' Most Anticipated Books for June

As dedicated readers already know, some of the best and most innovative stories on the shelves come from the constantly evolving realm of young adult fiction. Every month our team looks at the books being published and how they're resonating with early readers. We use this information to put together a roundup of soon-to-be favorites.
10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
10 New YA LGBTQ+ Books To Read And Pre-Order This Pride Month

It’s Pride Month and you know what that means – I’m going to be beating the drum for queer books even more than I usually do. We’re kicking things off with some YA LGBTQ+ books, rounding up some of the new titles that you can read or pre-order ready for your summer reading. The harvest is looking bountiful, so strap in.
Riot Recommendation: What Are the Best YA Books About Teen Royals?

Do you remember that moment in The Princess Diaries where Mia becomes almost magically transformed into a princess? Long after the Disney princess days, there's something so enthralling about the idea of suddenly finding yourself a teen royal. Maybe it's because being a teenager is a time where you want to acquire more power over your own life — and what could be more powerful than being in line to command a whole country?
5 YA Books With Crucial Sibling Relationships by Authors of Colors

Young adult books are some of my favorites. Without a doubt, I know many readers feel the same way, even if they’re no longer young adults. That’s the case with me. Luckily, there’s no age limit when it comes to enjoying YA books, and a lot of them are adapted to the screen, too, since they’re so popular. All of these YA books about siblings explore these relationships. As a reader, it’s possible to analyze the relationships in these stories, and apply them to your own life. You can ask yourself questions like, what do I think makes a good sibling? How do these characters communicate, and can I see that reflected in my own life? Or to think, my sibling(s) are I are like this too! Maybe life imitates art, or the other way around.
4 YA Books About Fake Dating, the LGBTQ+ Edition

The In Between by Marc Klein, published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. Seventeen-year-old Tessa Jacobs doesn’t believe she deserves love. But everything changes after a chance encounter with Skylar, a senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. Tessa starts to believe she might be deserving of a happy ending after all. When tragedy strikes, Tessa wakes up in the hospital with no memory of how she got there. And Skylar has passed away. As Tessa searches for answers, Skylar’s spirit reaches out to her from the other side. Desperate to see him, Tessa must unravel the pieces of their relationship — and the truth might lead her into the afterlife itself.
The Ultimate Summer Couples Bucket List: Dive Into the Most Romantic Season Ever!

There's a reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sang their hearts out about summer lovin'. After all, the season's about turning up the heat and spending the hot and sticky months with someone you love. Does it get any better? If you also want a summer full of nothin' but lovin' (and fun adventures!), it's time for you to make a sexy bucket list and start ticking things off! Be it in the bedroom or on the beach, these ideas will make your summer hot and heavy in the best of ways. What are you waiting for? Check out the ultimate summer bucket list for couples ahead!
Best Romance Anime to Fall Hard For

One of the common genres in anime is romance. Sometimes, it might not be the main theme, but fans will notice that the genre is still there to add thrill to the series. The romance genre is well-known because some fans, mostly the hopeless romantics, enjoy the cliché scenes and lines from characters.
How to Romance a Book Lover Without Giving a Book

8 Queer SFF Romantic Reads

The Wood Bee Queen by Edward Cox

The story begins in what seems like Neil Gaiman territory. Strange Ground by the Skea seems like a quiet urban backwater of England. Ebbie Wren lives and works there as a librarian, although the library is about to close. Ebbie comes across as the stereotypical loser, unlucky in his job, in love and life generally. His only real enthusiasm is his love of local folklore in “The Realm”. His only friend and confident is Mai, the old homeless woman who Ebbie brings a hot chocolate to every morning.
Weird mysteries

I’m interested in reading more mysteries that deviate from the standard structure/genre tropes etc. Can be fantasy or science fiction, literary, whatever. I’m just looking for stuff that’s slightly different. The Evelyn Hardcastle book was different sure but I don’t know that it was a favorite. I loved Tuesday Mooney...
Excerpt: The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison

Maia, the youngest, half-goblin son of the Emperor has lived his entire life in exile, distant from the Imperial Court and the deadly intrigue that suffuses it. But when his father and three sons in line for the throne are killed in an “accident,” he has no choice but to take his place as the only surviving rightful heir.
Sapphics with Swords: 6 Books Featuring Queer Lady Warriors

Pride 2021 is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with some excellent queer books? The following six titles all feature lady warriors that love ladies. Most of them are hopeless romantics but still formidable with a sword and always ready to protect those they love. So let’s dive into our favorite books featuring queer lady warriors we think you should be reading!
Booksellers From Books & Books Pick Their Summer Reads

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Books & Books’ Gaël LeLamer, Cristina Russell, and Cristina Nosti about what they’re recommending this summer. Mitchell’s picks:. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven · Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me by Eric Carle ·...