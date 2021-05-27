189 YA Romances to Dive into This Summer

Young adult books are some of my favorites. Without a doubt, I know many readers feel the same way, even if they’re no longer young adults. That’s the case with me. Luckily, there’s no age limit when it comes to enjoying YA books, and a lot of them are adapted to the screen, too, since they’re so popular. All of these YA books about siblings explore these relationships. As a reader, it’s possible to analyze the relationships in these stories, and apply them to your own life. You can ask yourself questions like, what do I think makes a good sibling? How do these characters communicate, and can I see that reflected in my own life? Or to think, my sibling(s) are I are like this too! Maybe life imitates art, or the other way around.