Central Magnet shut out Lincoln County 7-0 Tuesday to advance to the district finals, and with it another berth in the regional tournament. In the regular season meeting between the two teams, Julia Ann Hamilton had four assists in a 5-0 Central Magnet win. This time Hamilton had a goal and an assist in the 7-0 win over Lincoln County. Alex Woods, Jillian Londre and Reilly Gusman also scored in the first half as the Tigers built a 4-0 lead.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO