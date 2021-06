This weekend will be packed with tons of savings thanks to Best Buy’s new Dads & Grads 3-Day sales event, where you will find tons of options to choose from and amazing discounts. First up, we find the latest Apple iPhone 12 getting discounts of up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer, if you get your new device on AT&T’s network, or save up to $830 savings on Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile. And if you want the smaller iPhone 12 mini, you can also score $150 savings with qualified activation without having to trade in a phone.