Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the dates and bands scheduled to perform at its annual “Concerts on the Green” summer concert series. The eight-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the Keene American Legion Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets and/or lawn chairs. This year’s concerts, which were canceled last year due to the pandemic, mark the 38th year SBW has offered the series.