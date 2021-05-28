Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Clash between religious beliefs, gay rights jeopardizes Kentucky’s longstanding ties to adoption agency

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV243_0aERsWYu00

A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children.

The standoff revolves around a clause in a new contract with the state that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and that Sunrise Children’s Services is refusing to sign.

It’s another round in a broader fight in states and the courts over religious liberty and LGBTQ rights, including whether businesses can refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings. An upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Pennsylvania case could be decisive in the Kentucky clash; it’s reviewing a refusal by Philadelphia Catholic Social Services to work with same-sex couples as foster parents.

In the Kentucky contract, Sunrise officials are concerned the disputed clause would compel them to violate deeply held religious principles by sponsoring same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents. Supporters of the provision see it as a crucial safeguard against discrimination.

Child welfare advocates worry that losing Sunrise — which also offers residential treatment programs — would further strain a state system struggling to keep up with demand. Kentucky consistently has some of the nation’s worst child abuse rates.

“You cannot pivot from losing such a large provider of child welfare services … and not anticipate some degree of disruption,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.

The state set a June 30 deadline for Sunrise to sign. If it refuses, the state has threatened to stop placing children with the agency. Formerly called Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children, Sunrise’s history dates to caring for Civil War orphans. It has contracted with the state for 50-plus years, becoming one of Kentucky’s largest service providers for abused or neglected children.

Sunrise’s supporters say the agency is the target of a political correctness campaign. Critics say allowing exceptions to the LGBTQ-inclusive clause would sanction discrimination.

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
475
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Gay Rights#Child Abuse#Foster Parents#Lgbtq#U S Supreme Court#Kentucky Youth Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Another Kentucky man joins more than a dozen already charged in connection with Capitol riot

Another Kentucky resident has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, authorities said. Kurt Peterson of Hodgenville was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities, the FBI in Louisville said in a tweet. Peterson is charged with obstruction an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering a restricted building, the FBI said.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawmaker files suit over 2020 protest arrests

A Kentucky lawmaker, her daughter and a Louisville activist have filed a lawsuit over their arrests on felony riot charges during last summer’s racial injustice protests. State Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat, filed the suit Monday in Louisville with Ashanti Scott and Shameka Parrish-Wright, a local activist and candidate for mayor, the Courier Journal reported.
PoliticsPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky AG files suit challenging new parole board rule that would give hearings to ‘worst of worst’ inmates

Kentucky’s attorney general challenged a new state parole board rule Friday, claiming the policy gives “the worst of the worst” another chance at having their life-in-prison sentences cut short. The rule applies to dozens of inmates, including some of Kentucky’s most notorious murderers. Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed the lawsuit...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

4 town halls on Kentucky’s foster care system to be held in June

Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. Anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said. Attendance is open, but registration is required.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Here are the most popular 1980s boy names in Kentucky

Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.