The UAE has extended the ban on travellers from four South Asian countries till June 30 as a measure taken to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said in a statement: "The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from these countries, starting Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 23:59, with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for these countries."