Glasgow's King William statue damaged again

By Glasgow Times Staff
glasgowtimes.co.uk
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of King William III has been vandalised again. The tail of the horse on the statue near Glasgow Cathedral has been broken off and it is though it was deliberate. It is not the first time the statue has been vandalised. The statue was targeted on two occasions...

www.glasgowtimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow City Council#Glasgow Cathedral
