Since Meghan Markle is set to give birth soon, it may give Prince Harry an easy out from attending the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in the U.K. on July 1. "I imagine that Prince Harry is relieved that Meghan's due date is so close to the event because it is the perfect excuse for the prince to sit this one out and stay at home in the States," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told The Mirror.