Prepping our skin and putting on makeup is a big enough for our daily lives. We want things to look at flawless as possible. But imagine if we were going on TV, filmed by high-def cameras for millions around the world to see? We don't think we could handle it! Of course, that's why actors and actresses have professionals perfecting their camera-ready appearance for them.