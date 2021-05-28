Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

See what voters in Greene's constituency think of her Holocaust comments

Southwest Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing criticism in her Georgia constituency over her comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. CNN's Martin Savidge speaks to voters in Rome, Georgia.

www.sulphurdailynews.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constituency#The Holocaust#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsForward

I’m glad Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her Holocaust comparisons. What she does next matters more

It’s not easy to apologize. It’s even harder to transform an apology into meaningful change. On June 14, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference in front of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and apologized for her statements equating the Holocaust to mask mandates. After her tour, she said, “There are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made that I know are offensive, and for that I’d like to apologize… I should own it. I made a mistake.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jewish Democrat says he will not pursue censure of Marjorie Taylor Greene after her trip to Holocaust Museum

Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider announced he will no longer pursue a censure resolution of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for previous remarks. Schneider’s Tuesday announcement came a day after Greene visited the D.C. Holocaust Museum and acknowledged her previous comparisons...
Congress & CourtsElite Daily

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Press Conference Has People Furious

Calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) controversial would be, well, putting it lightly. But of all her divisive statements, among her most concerning are the ones she made comparing COVID-19 face mask requirements to the Holocaust, the massive genocidal campaign which killed millions of people, mostly Jews. But for once, Greene appears to be backtracking. After a June 14 visit to the Holocaust Museum, Greene issued a public apology for (some of) her comments. However, Twitter doesn’t seem to be buying her apology, and these tweets about the press conference she held after her Holocaust Museum visit are a lot.
Congress & Courtsklkntv.com

Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is apologizing after recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust. The Georgia Republican told reporters Monday that she was sorry for offending people with her remarks and said there was no comparison...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Rep. Schneider says he will withdraw censure resolution after Rep. Greene’s apology for comparing face masks to the Holocaust

WASHINGTON – Rep. Bradley Schneider, D-Ill., said Tuesday that he has decided against introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing the Georgia Republican’s apology for comparing coronavirus face-mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges. Schneider had sharply criticized Greene over...
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Catholic bishops lament European Parliament abortion vote

The European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), an NGO based in Strasbourg, France, suggested that the report’s supporters were seeking “to introduce a new norm without it appearing at first sight to be imposed.”. It said: “The choice of the institution in this strategy is not to be underestimated,...
Middle Eastlatestnewspost.com

Polish bill on second world war restitution sparks row with Israel

Poland and Israel are embroiled in an escalating row over Polish legislation that critics say will make it more difficult for Jews to recover property lost during and after the second world war. Poland’s constitutional tribunal ruled in 2015 that time limits should be imposed on the period during which...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Hungarian Jews protest law seeking to insulate minors from information on homosexuality

(JTA) — Jewish groups in Hungary have condemned a new law in the country that forbids sharing content on homosexuality with minors. Called the “gay propaganda law,” the legislation passed last week in parliament follows similar moves in Russia in 2013 that define written or visual materials pertaining to sex reassignment or homosexuality as propaganda that should not be allowed to reach children.
ReligionPosted by
Newsweek

'Jewish Supremacy': A Nazi Slur Goes Woke | Opinion

The spike in Jew-bullying since Israel's confrontation with Hamas last month has resolved the decades-long debate about whether anti-Zionism blurs into anti-Semitism. By targeting kosher restaurants, defacing synagogues and beating visible Jews, the haters clearly target Jews and Israelis as one. The storm has been so fierce that when CBS'...
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

In Poland, a bill to limit Holocaust restitution advances in parliament

(JTA) — The Polish parliament has advanced a bill that would limit the ability of claimants to seek restitution for property they owned during the Holocaust, triggering a fresh diplomatic spat involving Israel and the United States. Under the measure, which passed its first reading on Thursday, courts may consider...