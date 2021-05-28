Canadian cannabis company Hexo announces third deal of 2021, the purchase of Redecan for C$925 million in cash and stock

MONTREAL – GURU Organic Energy Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Stifel GMP and CIBC Capital Markets (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”, and collectively with the syndicate of underwriters, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from the Company 1,100,000 common shares of the Company (the “Treasury Shares”), and from Messrs. Joseph Zakher, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company, Eric Graveline, Director of the Company, and Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, or their respective holding companies (collectively the “Selling Shareholders”), an aggregate of 2,187,500 common shares of the Company (the “Secondary Shares”, and collectively with the Treasury Shares, the “Offered Shares”) for an aggregate of 3,287,500 Offered Shares at a price of $16.00 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $17.6 million to the Company and $35.0 million to the Selling Shareholders (the “Offering”). Including the Private Placement described below, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.