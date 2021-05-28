Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Coconutty Watermelon Cooler Is So Tasty, You'll Have No Problem Hitting Your H2O Goals

By Laura Rege
SHAPE
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Drinks that contain electrolytes — minerals that help increase hydration — are ideal for restoring and replenishing your skin," says Carly Knowles, R.D.N., the author of The Nutritionist's Kitchen (Buy It, $18, $25, amazon.com). More importantly, electrolytes balance the amount of water in your body, move nutrients into cells and waste out of them, and and help your nerves, muscles, heart, and brain work properly. If your electrolyte levels get too low — such as by sweating during a tough workout — you run the risk of dehydration, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Yikes.

www.shape.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H2o#Calories#Whole Foods#Coconut#Sugar#R D N#Amazon Com#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
Healthprestigeonline.com

This Watermelon Cooler is Packed with Electrolytes to Stay Hydrated

This Watermelon Cooler is Packed with Electrolytes to Stay Hydrated. “Drinks that contain electrolytes — minerals that help increase hydration — are ideal for restoring and replenishing your skin,” says Carly Knowles, R.D.N., the author of The Nutritionist’s Kitchen. More importantly, electrolytes balance the amount of water in your body, move nutrients into cells and waste out of them, and and help your nerves, muscles, heart, and brain work properly. If your electrolyte levels get too low — such as by sweating during a tough workout — you run the risk of dehydration, according to the US National Library of Medicine.
Food & DrinksSHAPE

5-Ingredient Tropical Fruit Popsicles to Transport You to Island Time

Everyone can agree that sweltering summer days simply call for frozen treats. If you find yourself constantly wishing you heard the ice cream truck approaching from a distance, you might consider a more reliable homemade summer dessert that is just as grab-and-go as a vanilla cone with sprinkles - but healthier! These 5-ingredient tropical fruit popsicles are your answer to icy cravings on hot summer days. (Check out: The Best Healthy Ice Cream Brands You Can Buy)
Food & Drinkstotallythebomb.com

Watermelon Pizza Is The Hottest New Food Trend And You’ll Be Surprised To See What Toppings Are Used

Watermelon pizza is next up on the list for weird food combinations to try, but like we always say here at Totallythebomb, don’t knock it until you try it people!. While I personally have yet to try the trending Watermelon pizza, commenters on TikTok were a fan of the new creation and besides, the baking time is zero minutes which means all you have to do is cut, slice, prep, and eat!
Food & DrinksStamford Advocate

BHU Foods Adds Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough to Its Lineup of Refrigerated Keto Protein Bars

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. BHU Foods, the clean superfoods brand that reimagines sugary snacks with healthy, organic, plant-based alternatives, has introduced a new flavor to its refrigerated Keto Protein Bar offerings: Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough. A healthier way to satisfy cravings for this iconic flavor combination, Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough delivers a creamy chocolate-mint indulgence to meet a range of diets and health goals, without the sugar crash and unhealthy ingredients.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This Before Throwing Away Your Butter Wrappers

Whenever we finally finish off all the butter in a package, most of us probably just toss the empty, greasy wrapper into the nearest garbage can and open up a fresh pack of butter. But it turns out butter wrappers aren't simply trash. They often still have plenty of utility, as well as plenty of butter left on the wrapper. It turns out that butter wrappers are the perfect tool for spreading butter on pots and pans.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Read This Before Buying Rotisserie Chicken From The Store

At some point, the dietary meme that protein should outweigh all other considerations took hold. So, a whole rotisserie chicken should offer a good blob of protein, no? Unfortunately, this is not the case. At least, it's not true if we're taking Costco's rotisserie chicken into consideration, which is lauded as the best grocery store rotisserie chicken by Taste of Home. Rotisserie chickens cooked at home may differ, but if you want the cheapest rotisserie chicken option, you go to Costco. It also helps that these chickens have a nutritional index against which we can peg our hopes for a healthy supper.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Glamour

Is Watermelon Good for You? 8 Benefits of Watermelon

This fruit boasts a perfect summer color palette, and features in the most classic line in a dance movie, but is watermelon good for you? Thankfully, yes. “Watermelons are naturally fat-free, low in sodium, and contain a variety of vitamins that are nourishing to the body. With this constitution watermelon provides much-needed nutrients and is great for you to consume,” says Kim Rose, RDN, a registered dietician nutritionist and certified diabetes educator.
GardeningAnchorage Daily News

Thin your garden. It may be painful now, but you’ll be rewarded.

Years ago I received a letter — yes, I wrote this column in pre-email days, too — from a reader who wanted me to know she had planted some very special beet seeds, as each developed three or four seedlings! She must have been a bit disappointed to when I pointed out the beet “seeds” we plant are actually seed pods and contain two to five seeds.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

You Can Have Tasty Donuts Delivered Straight To Your Door From Colorado’s New Pandemic Donuts

Do you ever wish that you could have delicious donuts without all of the hard work of getting in your car, driving, and picking them up? We hear you, and so did the good people at Colorado’s all-new Pandemic Donuts, which has the best donut delivery in all of Denver: Do you have a favorite […] The post You Can Have Tasty Donuts Delivered Straight To Your Door From Colorado’s New Pandemic Donuts appeared first on Only In Your State.
ShoppingElite Daily

45 Little Things That'll Make You Seem 10x Cooler

If you were to ask my friends, family, or even random passersby, they’d all tell you I look like a dork. That’s totally fine, because I love being a dork. But some days, I wanna feel a little cooler than usual; I want to seem a little more interesting. So whenever the mood to be cool strikes, I simply check out all the little things on Amazon that can make you seem way cooler.
Recipesphillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: Cowboy Caviar Dip

Looking for an appetizer that will “wow” guests at your next summer barbecue? Introduce them to this delicious Cowboy Caviar Dip. Made with healthy ingredients you probably already have on-hand, this recipe can be prepared and served in a matter of minutes. Cowboy Caviar Dip — makes 20 servings. Ingredients:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Friendly's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sauce Recipe

There's always that favorite restaurant meal or amazing dessert that always keeps us wanting to go back for more. While it is certainly a treat to go to these spots and order up our tried and true dishes, there are times it would be really fun and convenient to enjoy them right at home. For this very purpose, Susan Olayinka, recipe developer at The Flexible Fridge, created this delicious peanut butter ice cream sauce for anyone who's craving the original topping from Friendly's. As a true peanut butter lover, Olayinka says, "I literally eat it by the spoon," and many of us would. So get excited, because Olayinka was tested out a copycat recipe, and it is not only yummy — it's spot-on.
Skin Careopoyi.com

Vegan skincare: These 5 foods will keep your skin healthy and beautiful

Switching to veganism simply suggests subscribing to the diet that does not include any animal products, which means no meat, no dairy, no eggs, and no honey. And as food is the major factor affecting our skin, many fear that a vegan diet will not provide them with enough nutrients that will eventually lead to skin breakouts. However, this is not the case. A veggie-centric diet is definitely not a compromise with your skin. Here are five vegan foods that you can include in your meals to get beautiful, happy and healthy skin.
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Blueberry-Coconut Vegan Cheesecake

Pulse graham crackers and coconut in a food processor until fine crumbs form, about 12 pulses. Add melted butter; pulse to combine, about 6 pulses. Line bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Spoon mixture into prepared pan, firmly pressing mixture into bottom and about 1/2 inch up sides of pan. Set aside.
Recipescityline.tv

Recipes that Incorporate the Health Benefits of Sweet Grass

Sweet grass is a widely used and revered sacred plant, it’s still harvested today, and continues to play an important role in Indigenous cultures. Chef Christa-Bruneau Guenther, owner of Feast Cafe Bistro an Indigenous restaurant in Winnipeg Manitoba, is here to show us you can cook with it too. Sweetgrass...
Recipeskjrh.com

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Veggie stir fry

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce (or Tamari if gluten free) 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled* and grated or finely minced. 8 cups chopped vegetables of your choice. (Try mushrooms, sugar snap peas, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper strips, onion strips) Directions:. 1. Whisk together all ingredients except vegetables. 2. In...
Bonita Springs, FLnaplesillustrated.com

Healthy & Delicious

This summer, celebrate your favorite patriotic holidays with a healthy—and delicious—blueberry dessert. This fruit is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. Studies have shown that blueberries can protect against high blood pressure, reduce brain aging, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, boost immunity, and help prevent cancer. “They’re...